Save $100 on our favorite adjustable dumbbells and get fit in the new year

New year, new gains — and if you're looking for some new dumbbells to help meet your fitness goals, these adjustable dumbbells from Bowflex are an ideal choice.

Right now the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells are just $299 at Best Buy. That's $100 off their usual price, making it one of the top Best Buy deals around right now. Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds, meaning you can comfortably take your weight training to the next level, from the comfort of your living room.

These adjustable dumbbells adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds, in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds. They're easy to adjust between sets, have a comfortable rubberized grip, and come with some handy storage trays, complete with a safety strap. Best Buy also includes a 1-year JRNY membership ($149 value), which offers on-demand workout classes and videos.

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells are our pick for the best adjustable dumbbells on the market right now. They can be tricky to find in stock, so we recommend acting fast to avoid disappointment.

While the Bowflex dumbbells are somewhat bulky with a 15.8 x 9 x 8 inch footprint at max weight, the ease of use they offer compared to traditional dumbbells is what makes them truly great. Each dumbbell is fully adjustable with a weight range of 5 to 52.5 pounds, adjustable in increments of 2.5 pounds for the first 25 pounds, and 5 pound increments after that.

You can swap weights by placing the dumbbells and weight plates in the holder and twisting the knobs on either end of the dumbbell. It's super-fast and couldn't be simpler.

These dumbbells integrate with the Bowflex SelectTech app, which includes dozens of workouts to perform, weight-training programs, and a digital journal to keep track of your weightlifting journey. It's a perfect partner to use alongside the dumbbells, especially as it's completely free.

Best Buy also include a 1-year membership to JRNY, a $149 dollar value, at no extra cost. This will give you access to on-demand workouts and assess your fitness level, as well as create personalised workouts for you and provide coaching.

These dumbbells get our highest recommendation for fitness fans. But if you're hungry for more information before you buy, check out our full Bowflex SelectTech 522 Dumbbells review.