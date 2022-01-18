Samsung Freestyle projector deal includes a free carrying case with purchase

Announced at CES 2022, the Samsung Freestyle is a new portable projector that can be used in your living room, backyard, or bedroom ceiling.

For a limited time, Samsung is offering preorders of the Freestyle Projector for $899. Plus, get a free Samsung Freestyle Case ($59 value) with any preorder placed through January 23.

Samsung Freestyle Projector w/ free case: $899 @ Samsung

The Samsung Freestyle is a new 1080p portable projector. The 1.8-pound projector is light enough to toss in a backpack and can project onto a variety of different surfaces from 30 to 100 inches. It features 360-degree sound and lets you summon Alexa or Bixby via its built-in smart assistant support.

Weighing just 1.8 pounds, the Samsung Freestyle can be taken just about anywhere. It can project at 1080p resolution on a variety of surfaces ranging from 30 to 100 inches. There's also an optional USB-C portable battery that will let you power the Freestyle for up to two hours of viewing.

The projector features an Auto Focus and Auto Leveling mode, which should align and optimize projected content, taking the expected hassle out of setting up a projector. It also packs 360-degree sound, so you can use it as Bluetooth speaker, and cap the lens to create mood lighting to go along with your favorite tracks. Plus, the projector has far-field voice control with built-in support for Amazon Alexa and Samsung Bixby.