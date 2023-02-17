Samsung 55-inch OLED is $500 off in Amazon’s Presidents Day sale

Looking to upgrade your setup during the Presidents Day TV deals season? There are plenty to choose from, but I just found a killer OLED TV deal that's hard to beat.

Right now the Samsung 55-inch S95B QD-OLED is $1,697 at Amazon. That' $500 off its usual price, and it's one of the best TVs we've reviewed. If it sells out, you can also get the TV for $1,699 at Samsung.

If you're looking for a next-gen TV experience, Samsung's first-ever QD-OLED is a great buy. This TV delivers the best of both QLED and OLED TVs in a single package, and it's great for gamers thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K at 120Hz. If this deal sells out, you can also get it from Samsung.

After evaluating this TV in our Samsung S95B OLED review, we rated it as one of the best TVs you can buy. For the price, you're getting a stunning OLED TV with awesome visuals, great sound and premium Samsung features.

We put this TV to the test by checking out Encanto and The Batman, and both movies looked incredible. The warm, rich colors in Encanto shone, and no details were lost in the inky darkness of The Batman's Gotham.

The best OLED TVs offer an incredible range of colors, and can turn off individual pixels to achieve true blacks, leading to improved contrast. However, OLED TVs also tend to have suboptimal brightness.

Samsung have aimed to fix the OLED brightness problem with the Samsung S95B OLED, and the results are pretty impressive: the S95B is noticeably brighter than competing OLED TVs, like the Sony A80J. The downside is the S95B sacrifices true blacks for this improved brightness. If you've been looking for a beautiful OLED TV you can actually see in a sunny room, the Samsung S95B delivers.

As a bonus, the Samsung S95B OLED is a great TV for gaming. The TV has 120Hz refresh rate, very low lag time and 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, features we look for in the best gaming TVs.

I highly recommend the Samsung S95B OLED, especially now it's fallen to this price. But if you're still looking for your perfect TV, check out our Presidents Day TV sales page.