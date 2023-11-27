Saatva vs Avocado vs Stearns & Foster mattresses: Who has the best Cyber Monday sale?

Buying a new mattress online during the Cyber Monday mattress sales is a great time to pick up one of this year's best mattresses for much less than usual. If you're looking for a luxury bed that lasts, there are probably three big mattress brands on your radar this Cyber Monday: Saatva, Avocado Green and Stearns & Foster. Each of them have live sales today, but which brand has the best deals overall?

We've analyzed the offers you can get right now at Saatva, Avocado Green and Stearns & Foster, comparing these top-rated luxury mattress brands against one another in terms of value for money, size of discount and any added benefits.

So if you're thinking of buying a Saatva, Avocado Green Mattress or a Stearns & Foster bed this holiday season, here's how their Cyber Monday deals compare...

Saatva Classic: from $1,095 $695 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress on the market today. In two different heights and three different firmness levels, making it the perfect choice for all sleepers. Whilst this mattress sits at the lower end of the premium bracket, it offers a super luxurious sleep experience that you’d expect from a much more expensive mattress. As we explain in our Saatva Classic mattress review, this superb hybrid offers exceptional pressure relief, superb temperature regulation, and outstanding edge support. During the Cyber Monday sales, you can save $400 on every size of the Saatva Classic with our exclusive discount, reducing the cost of a queen to $1,595 (was $1,695). You'll get a full year to trial it at home plus a forever warranty – and free white glove delivery is included, too.

Avocado Green Mattress: from $1,399 $1,259 at Avocado

The Avocado Green is a luxury organic mattress that will appeal to sleepers who care about the environment but don’t want to compromise on quality. As we note in our Avocado Green Mattress review, this is the perfect choice for back sleepers or heavier bodies who need extra support. For sleepers who run hot overnight, its breathable Dunlop latex layer and organic cotton cover will offer plenty of cooling relief. It comes in three comfort levels: firm, medium, and plush – though you'll have to pay extra for the latter two. This Cyber Monday, you can save 10% off the Avocado Green after code TG10, reducing the cost of a queen to $1,799 (was $1,999). You'll get one year to try it at home, and if you decide to keep it a 25-year warranty will apply.

Stearns & Foster Estate Lux: from $3,199 $2,799 at Stearns & Foster

The Lux Estate from Stearns & Foster uses Tempur-Indulge foam to offer deep pressure relief for the whole body. This is a great choice for anyone who suffers from back, hip, and shoulder pain. There's also extra support from the brand's own IntelliCoil innersprings. Hot sleepers will find the exceptional airflow from the springs combined with the Tencel cover, which will leave this mattress feeling cool and breezy regardless of what the temperature is like outside. This mattress also comes in three firmness levels, including soft, medium, and firm. For Cyber Monday you can enjoy $400 off a queen-size Estate Lux taking the price down to $2,899 (was $3,299). You'll receive a 90-night sleep trial, free in-room delivery, and a 10-year warranty. It also comes with a free $300 Visa gift card so you can treat yourself to some new bedding to go with your mattress.

Saatva vs Avocado vs Stearns & Foster: The mattresses

Each of these mattresses are top-of-the-line luxury hybrids. The best one for you will come down to your individual needs and preferences...

The Saatva Classic heads a lot of our best-of lists at Tom’s Guide (including our overall best mattress list). It sports a dual layer of innersprings, a plush Euro pillow top, and minimal foam – save for a thin layer of gel-infused foam across the center designed to relieve pressure in the lower lumbar. The middle-third of the mattress is fortified for optimal support, and high-density foam rails along the perimeter yield sturdy edges. We think the Saatva Classic is the best mattress for back pain.

It comes in three firmness options (plush soft, luxury firm, or firm) so you should be able to find your perfect spot. (You can also choose between an 11.5" and a 14.5" height profile.) While it’s the cheapest mattress we’re featuring in this guide, it’s still not what you’d consider a budget option. However, regular Saatva mattress sales do help make it more attainable than most luxury models.

(Image credit: Avocado)

The Avocado Green Mattress swaps synthetic foams for durable Dunlop latex, which when combined with pocketed coils makes for a buoyant feel and an overall cool sleep experience. The top cover is made from organic cotton and wool, though a vegan version exists if you don't want animal products in your mattress. A reinforced steel perimeter makes for some sturdy edges for sitting or sprawling – and it'll help prevent the middle from sagging prematurely, too.

The firm Avocado Mattress is the default, but if you want something more plush or balanced, you can choose the medium or plush option – though it'll cost you a lot more. Keep an eye out for occasional Avocado mattress deals to help keep some cash in your wallet.

The Stearns & Foster Lux Estate is a luxury innerspring mattress offering a combination of support, comfort, and cooling. It's made with high-quality materials, including precision edge coils and HD memory foam infused with cooling gel to help regulate temperature. It also has AirVents to circulate air throughout the mattress, keeping you cool and comfortable all night long. A responsive feel will appeal to combi sleepers, as well as anyone who experiences back, hip, and shoulder pain.

Choose from a pillow top in three firmness levels – firm, soft, or medium – or a standard top with a medium feel. Either way, you'll be able to find your perfect fit. You'll need to be patient as delivery takes 2-3 weeks, though everything will be set up for you, free of charge.

Saatva vs Avocado vs Stearns & Foster: Value for money

Saatva Classic, Avocado Green, and Lux Estate from Stearns & Foster are all high-quality mattresses that offer a variety of features and benefits. Whilst each of the companies offers good deals throughout the year, the Cyber Monday deals on offer are some of the best we’ve seen.

The Saatva Classic is the most budget-friendly out of the three mattresses. This Cyber Monday you'll be able to save $400 on all sizes after our exclusive discount. You can customize your comfort with two height profiles and three different firmness levels. You'll also get the full luxury experience with free mattress removal, free white glove delivery, a generous 1-year trial period, and a lifetime warranty.

(Image credit: Stearns & Foster)

The Avocado Green is priced similarly to the Saatva Classic. Coupon code HOLIDAY shaves 10% off the firm (standard) and medium (pillow-top) models, but opt for the plush (box-top) and that discount increases to 20%. You'll also get a 1-year sleep trial, along with a 25-year warranty (which realistically speaking is on par with Saatva's lifetime protection). Free shipping to your doorstep is included but if you'd rather have some help setting it up, upgrade to in-home delivery (from $249).

The Lux Estate from Stearn & Foster offers the deepest discount among all three brands but it's also the most expensive. It comes in three different firmness levels (plus a non-pillow top medium feel) so it’s a good mattress for all sleepers who want to be in control of their preferred firmness feel. Not only do you get a $400 saving, but you also get a $300 Visa gift card to spend on whatever you like. Complimentary white glove delivery is a nice perk, but the 90-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty pale in comparison to what Saatva and Avocado provide for less money.

Saatva vs Avocado vs Stearns & Foster: Which should you buy?

Buy the Saatva Classic if…

✅ You want a premium mattress at a more attainable price point. This Cyber Monday you can save $400 after our exclusive discount, bringing the price of a queen to $1,595. You'll still avail of free white glove delivery among other industry-leading perks.

✅ You suffer from back pain. Saatva's innovative Lumbar Zone technology provides back pain sufferers with the support and relief they need to sleep comfortably. The fact that you can choose your ideal level of firmness and have the mattress delivered and set up for you adds to the appeal for anyone with a bad back.

✅ You want a mattress you can trust in. Saatva mattresses are handcrafted in the USA using high-quality materials. A lifetime warranty is indicative of how much faith the brand has in the integrity of its products, and a 1-year warranty will give you the chance to test it out through every season.

Buy the Avocado Green Mattress if…

✅ You care about the environment. This eco-friendly option is made using organic materials that are sustainably sourced and deemed safe for humans to sleep on. (See: Avocado's long list of third-party environmental certifications.) Aside from being good for the environment, it’s also good for your health as it’s dust mite and mold-resistant, ideal for those who suffer from allergies.

✅ You weigh over 250lbs. Dunlop latex is extremely durable, and the Avocado mattress can support up to 700lbs combined. For heavier bodies who want a sustainable bed, the Avocado will certainly fit the bill.

✅ Edge support is a priority for you. The Avocado Mattress has superb edge support, which makes it a great choice for anyone who needs to sit on the side of the bed to get up in the morning or sleepers who are prone to taking up as much of the surface as possible.

Buy the Stearns & Foster Estate Lux if…

✅ You can't quite shake those night sweats. The Estate Lux is loaded with cooling tech including a Tencel cover, ventilated coils, and AirVents. This will all prevent air from becoming trapped in the mattress, allowing you to sleep much cooler.

✅ You want to feel as if you're sleeping at the Ritz-Carlton. Yes, Stearns & Foster is the brand behind those luxurious Ritz-Carlton hotel mattresses. This is a surefire way to turn your bedroom into a high-end suite.

✅ You deal with aches and pains. The Estate Lux has HD memory foam which will contour the body offering exceptional pressure relief to soothe your sore joints or back.