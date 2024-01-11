Quick! This Breville Super Q Blender is only $439 at Amazon right now

Do you love blending fruit and vegetables for delicious healthy smoothies or enjoy making homemade soups or cocktails? Having one of the best blenders in your kitchen will give you super smooth results without a lump in sight. And what could be better when you can achieve professional results at a discount?

Right now, the Breville Super Q Blender is $439 at Amazon . This blender is an exceptional performer. It came top in our list of best blenders and was declared the best all-round blender in our Breville Super Blender review . It blended stubborn chickpeas into smooth hummus and crushed ice with ease. Plus, its super quiet performance was just as impressive.

Breville Super Q Blender: was $549, now $439 at Amazon

A commercial-grade blender at a domestic price, the Breville Super Q Blender is super quick and powerful, with 5 one-touch programs and 12-speed settings to ensure smooth and soft textures without ramping up the noise in the kitchen. With an 1800-watt motor and a 186mph blade tip speed guarantee a professional performance when blending fruit and vegetables. Plus, it includes a personal blender attachment to mix food and drinks directly into the personal blender, giving you the flexibility to mix and go.

Price check: $541 @ Walmart

This versatile performer comes equipped with a 68-ounce jug and a smaller 24-ounce personal blender cup, featuring an intelligent base that automatically recognizes which cup size is used to optimize performance. What's more, you'll get the bonus of a 10-year warranty too.

The five one-touch functions allow you to enjoy crushed ice, fruit and green smoothies, soups, frozen desserts, nut and bean milks, nut butters and milled flours. And with an added auto clean function, it couldn’t be easier to maintain.

Weighing it at 21 pounds, it’s not the lightest blender, but is bound to become an everyday piece of kit that’s guaranteed a regular place on your countertop. And with a choice of three colorways — black truffle, brushed stainless steel and damson blue — it’s a smart looking appliance. So, if you’re looking for a reliable and versatile blender, I'd recommend taking advantage of this 20% discount.