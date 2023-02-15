Presidents Day sale cuts 50% off Bella Pro Series air fryer

The best air fryers on the market can cost you a serious chunk of change, but luckily there are affordable alternatives. This Presidents Day deal is perfect if you're cooking on a budget.

The Bella Pro Series 6-qt Air Fryer is $49 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now. The retailer has slashed 50% off this air fryer's usual price, making it a total steal.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 6-qt Digital Air Fryer: was $99 now $49 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save a $50 with this Presidents Day air fryer deal. The Bella Pro Series air fryer sports a built-in touchscreen that allows for fast and intuitive use. Its stainless steel construction is highly durable, and this air fryer has a powerful 1700W heating system.

This Bella Pro Series air fryer is an affordable way to cook delicious, crispy meals and snacks. It has a 6 quart capacity, perfect for cooking wings, nuggets, fries and reheating pizza. Offering 1700W of cooking power and a temperature range of 90 to 400 degrees, this air fryer is both powerful and versatile.

The touch screen on the top of the air fryer makes it very easy to use, with simple pre-set programs as well as time and temperature controls. Clean up is just as easy, as the basket and tray inside the air fryer are both removable and dishwasher safe.

It's not just a one-trick pony, either. The Bella Pro Series air fryer comes with a range of functions, from broiling to baking to roasting. You can even dehydrate fresh fruit and veg, getting you bite-sized dried fruit snacks in a flash.

To get an air fryer with a large capacity, you have to sacrifice a lot of counter space. This air fryer strikes a decent balance of both — it's best suited to feed between 1-3 people, with room for a small whole chicken. Its footprint measures around 12" x 12", and it's just under 14" tall.

