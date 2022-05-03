Our favorite Kindle is on sale just in time for Mother's Day

The new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is being sold at its lowest price ever, thanks to this Amazon Mothers' Day sale. This is the best e-reader out there, featuring a few interesting upgrades from its already excellent predecessor.

Presently, the Kindle Paperwhite (2021) is $104 at Amazon, $35 off its usual price. This deal is for the ad-supported version, but you can get the ad-free model for $119 ($40 off its usual price.) It makes a perfect Mother's Day gift — or, it's a great time to pick one up for yourself for some summer reading by the pool.

Kindle Paperwhite (2021): was $139 now $104 @ Amazon

The new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader on the market. It features a 6.8-inch display, 300ppi resolution, 8GB of storage and weighs 7.2 ounces. The larger display, warmth options and USB-C charging are new features that make an already great e-reader even better. At $104, this is a deal you don’t want to pass up.

In our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) review, we noted that this model "looks a lot like the previous one, at least from a distance." But that's no bad thing — Amazon had the design of the first Kindle Paperwhite pretty much down pat, and it's only improved since then.

The new Kindle Paperwhite features a larger display, the screen warmth feature once exclusive to the premium Kindle Oasis model and USB-C charging. All these useful features at an affordable price have earned the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite the top spot on our best Kindle list.

If you'd like to get some reading done this summer, the new Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect way to do so. It's waterproof against accidental immersion in both freshwater and seawater, so you won't have to worry about it breaking if you're reading by beach. As well as that, it's got a new backlight that adjusts automatically, so it's easy to use in both bright sunlight and when it gets dark.

Even if you have a Kindle already, we think this is a great upgrade if you have a pre-2018 model. This is the best e-reader on the market and you’d do well to snag it at this reduced price.

