Our favorite AirPods Pro alternatives just hit their lowest price ever

Wireless earbuds can be pricey, so if you’ve been on the hunt for a top-quality pair without spending a fortune, we’ve got you covered.

Right now you can get the Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds for $144 on Woot . At a discount of $85 off, they’ve hit their lowest price ever. This is easily one of the best headphone deals we’ve seen in a while. Not enough for you? Woot also has the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 on sale for $99 . If you can’t decide, we’ll go into detail over which buds we recommend below.

The Jabra Elite 85t are among the best wireless earbuds we've tested. Their relatively huge 12mm drivers can pump out some of the best sound you'll hear and their active noise cancellation is equally impressive. Credit is also due to the Jabra Sound+ app, which is packed with personalization features. By comparison, they're $199 at Amazon.

This deal takes a third off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, making it one of the best deals around. The Galaxy Buds 2 feature a battery life of up to 7.5 hours (with ANC off), Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and stylish color options.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung's best pair of earbuds, and are the perfect buds for Samsung fans. Their high-quality sound and noise cancellation are impressive for wireless earbuds of this price.

So which wireless earbuds should you buy? We highly recommend the Jabra Elite 85t , as they made our list of the best wireless earbuds . They offer wireless charging, top-quality audio, and noise canceling that blocks out 90% of outside sound. You can even personalize your buds’ audio with the Jabra companion app.

On a smaller budget? The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro both come in around the $100 mark now they’re on sale, and they both put great sound and noise canceling into an inexpensive package. Like the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are the premium model, and they’re definitely worth spending the extra $5 on for their better ANC and audio quality.

However, if battery life is your absolute priority, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 do have a slightly longer life overall. They clock in at 29 hours of listening time with the charging case, compared to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro’s 28 hours. Your preference in style is also a factor to consider: The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are available in Graphite, White, Lavender, and Olive on Woot, while the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro only come in Lavender at the moment. You can check out our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro face-off for the full lowdown.