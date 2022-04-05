One of our favorite blenders just crashed to $15 on Walmart

Want a blender that won't empty out your wallet? Walmart has one of the best blenders on sale at its lowest price ever.

Right now you can get the Magic Bullet blender for just $15 on Walmart (opens in new tab). Even at full price, it was already extremely affordable. Now, it's an absolute steal and one of the best Walmart deals we've seen.

(opens in new tab) Magic Bullet: was $39 now $15 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Editor's Choice deal: A $15 Magic Bullet is an insane Black Friday deal. Not only is this blender dirt cheap, but the Magic Bullet holds a spot in our list of best blenders (opens in new tab). This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make a ton of different health shakes and smoothies. Just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

Don't be fooled by the low price — this is one of our top picks for the best blenders currently on the market. It's easy to use, clean, and makes a wide variety of tasty blended dishes.

With a small footprint, the blender doesn't hog counter space and is easy to fit into your kitchen. If you like to whizz up a quick smoothie or shake in the morning, you can do so in less than 10 seconds and easily bring it with you in the to-go cup. Plus, with dishwasher-safe cups and a removable blade, clean-up is no bother at all.

Need more convincing? The cups can also be used in the microwave, meaning you can make a quick blended pasta sauce and warm it up in a flash. Plus, if you don't want to take our word for it, this blender has a 4.2 star average rating from 900 reviews from customers on Walmart.