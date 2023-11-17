Now's the time to get an M2 iPad Pro — lowest ever price in Black Friday sales

The Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, and we're seeing some awesome deals on Apple tech. If you're in the market for an iPad Pro, this deal could be for you.

Right now, the 2022 M2 iPad Pro 12.9-inch is $100 off at Amazon — that's the lowest price we've ever seen it, so it's well worth snapping up this deal if you've been waiting to take the plunge.

12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The 2022 12.9" M2 iPad Pro is Apple's flagship tablet, and is currently $100 off at Amazon, so around 10% discount. We absolutely loved this tablet in our iPad Pro 2022 review, especially it's incredible display, high-performing M2 chip and excellent battery life. This is the lowest price we've ever seen this tablet, so it's worth snapping up this deal if you're in the market for an iPad Pro.

Although launched in 2022, the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is still Apple's best tablet. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we loved its 120Hz XDR display, which renders vivid colors and impressive levels of contrast, its awesome battery life and its powerful M2 chip — Apple's latest iPad CPU — which can handle intensive tasks such as gaming.

Camera-wise, there are 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras on the rear, with a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front. These are the same as the 2021 model's cameras, but that's no bad thing as they take awesome photos.

This iPad also works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it, and features Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support.

We gave the 2022 M2 iPad Pro 4.5 stars in our review, and it features on our list of the best tablets around, so make sure you grab this deal while you can.