Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is whopping $800 off in last-minute Cyber Monday phone deal

There are some Cyber Monday deals that are ho-hum and then there are some that force you to do a spit take. This one falls into the latter camp if you've been thinking about upgrading to a foldable phone.

Right now you can sang the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for just $999 at Best Buy, which is $800 off the regular price. Scroll down to see that price and click Activate Today to get it for $999. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen for this phone and is the best Cyber Monday phone deal I've seen.

Galaxy Z Fold 5: was $1,799 now $999 @ Best Buy

LOWEST PRICE! The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the best foldable phones we've tested and is like a mini tablet and phone in one device. In our Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we praised the thinner/lighter design and multitasking capabilities. It features a 7.6-inch inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 6.2-inch outer display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 50MP f/1.8 main wide-angle lens, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP f/2.2 outer lens and 4MP f/1.8 inner lens.



In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we loved this phone's thinner and lighter design and powerful multitasking features. It's also a great device for watching movies and playing games, thanks to its immersive 7.6-inch main display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5's triple rear camera system includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. You also get a 10MP selfie camera up front and a low-res under-display camera on the inner display. Portraits, wide shots and low light shots all looked sharp.

We also like that the new Flex hinge folds flat, and that Flex mode allows you to do all sorts of stuff hands free. You can position this device as a mini laptop for doing workout videos, taking time-lapse photos or making video calls.

We saw nearly 11 hours of battery life in our testing, which is another great perk of this foldable phone. I also love that you can run multiple apps at once and drag content from one window to another. Plus, the taskbar makes it easy to switch between apps at any time.

Overall, this is an amazing Cyber Monday deal that almost seems too good to be true. I would act fast and check out our main Cyber Monday deals page for more big discounts.