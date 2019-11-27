NortonLifeLock Black Friday sale: Up to 65% off antivirus, identity-protection, VPN

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 27 and continuing through Monday, Dec. 2, NortonLifelock is offering up to 65% off its antivirus, identity-protection and VPN products.

Norton 360 is consistently among our best antivirus products. The same goes for LifeLock among our best identity-protection services. Combining the two and tossing in one of the best VPN services makes NortonLifeLock's bundles nearly irresistible.

Norton 360 Standard, the company's single-license antivirus software, is more than 60% off, at $29.99 for the first year's subscription. Norton 360 Deluxe, which covers up to five PCs, Macs or mobile devices, is 65% off, at $34.99 for the first year. You can also purchase monthly subscriptions for both, although the savings are less.

The company also offers three bundles of Norton antivirus software and LifeLock identity protection. The most basic one, Norton 360 with LifeLock Select, drops from $150 yearly to just $84.99 for the first year: a reduction of 43%.

The next one up, Norton 360 with LifeLock Advantage, is 30% off, from $250 yearly to just $174.99. At the top, Norton 360 with LifeLock Ultimate Plus is $100 off, at $249.99 for the first year.

All five of these products come with unlimited usage of Norton's Secure VPN service, but you can also buy that service on its own.

For Black Friday, a single-device license for Norton Secure VPN will run you $29.99 for the first year, or 40% off. Service for five devices will also cost $29.99, a 62% cut. A 10-device license will be half off, at $49.99. As many other VPN services charge $80 or $100 per year, any of these would be a bargain.

