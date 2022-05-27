Memorial Day laptop deal: Asus Chromebook just hit $99 at Best Buy

If you’re looking for a Memorial Day laptop deal at the lowest possible price, then this Best Buy offer on an Asus Chromebook could be exactly what you've been searching for. This is one of the best cheap laptop deals we’ve ever seen.

Right now, you can get an Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook for $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $120 off its regular retail price of $219. This is easily one of the best Memorial Day sales we’ve seen far. Alternatively, if this Best Buy deal sells out, Walmart is offering an HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for $98 (opens in new tab), which is $127 off.

Asus 11.6" Chromebook: was $219 now $99 @ Best Buy

This Asus Chromebook has dropped to just $99 at Best Buy in time for Memorial Day. That's a $120 saving. This laptop packs an Intel Celeron processor, Intel HD Graphics, 4GB of RAM, 32GB eMMC storage and an 11.6-inch HD display. It's not a powerhouse but it's more than capable of performing all the computing basics.

HP 11.6" Chromebook: was $225 now $98 @ Walmart

If you need a cheap laptop for at-home learning or everyday essential tasks, this HP Chromebook will fit the bit nicely. It's been knocked to just $98 and sports an AMD A4 processor, AMD Radeon R4 Graphics 4GB of RAM and an 11.6-inch display. It's

As you’d expect for the price, this Asus Chromebook isn’t a powerhouse and doesn’t quite stack up against some of the best Chromebooks currently available. However, for a $99 machine, it’s surprisingly capable and is perfectly suited for at-home learning or performing basic work tasks. So, if you need a cheap laptop that can do all the fundamentals this Asus Chromebook fits the bill perfectly.

This Chromebook packs an Intel Celeron processor, Intel HD Graphics, 4G of RAM and 16GB eMMC storage. It runs Google Chrome OS and comes with a built-in HD webcam and microphone. Plus, its 11.6-inch screen does support HD resolution, so it’s fine for watching videos. It’s also ultra-portable weighing just over 2 pounds with a 0.7-inch thickness.

Memorial Day laptop sales really don’t come much cheaper than this. So, if you want a laptop for the lowest possible price, this deal is too good to pass up. Meanwhile, make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for complete coverage of all the best Memorial Day sales throughout the day itself and beyond.