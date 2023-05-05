MacBook Pro with M1 Max drops $800 — and there are more MacBook deals at Amazon

If you're after a powerful laptop for creative work, then we have some excellent MacBook deals for you. Case in point, Amazon is currently offering big savings on the 2021 MacBook Pro with M1 Max, and it’s not the only Apple laptop on sale either.

Right now, the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Max/1TB) is on sale for $2,699 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a significant $800 saving and the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for this configuration. If you’re looking for a slightly cheaper model, 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro/1TB) is on sale for $1,998 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s more than $500 off its full price and one of the best laptop deals around. Need a larger display? The 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro/1TB) is $2,099 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab), that’s a saving of $600.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Max/1TB): was $3,499 now $2,699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Max CPU. It features 10 core CPU and a 32-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Other specs include 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports and HDMI port, SDXC card slot and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/1TB): was $2,499 now $1,998 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's powerful M1 Pro chip with 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the previous-gen M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display. Other specs include 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe charging.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/1TB): was $2,699 now $2,099 @ B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

This 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's impressive M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also packs a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Additional specs include 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

Even though it’s no longer Apple’s flagship machine, the 2021 MacBook Pro 16-inch remains one of the best laptops you can buy. It’s pretty pricey, even with an $800 discount, but it justifies its cost with remarkable performance. It’s the best MacBook for graphics-heavy users.

Just how powerful is the M1 Max chip? In our testing, this MacBook Pro was able to transcode a 4K video to 1080p using Handbrake in 4 minutes 48 seconds, that is seriously fast. It also comfortably outperforms rivals like the Dell XPS 15 OLED and the Razer Blade 15 Advanced in our experience. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review, we said “Its incredible performance trounces the competition” and that holds true even in 2023.

It’s not just the internal components of this laptop that shine, the stunning 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR will immediately catch your eye. And the surprisingly great speakers are another clear advantage of this machine. Plus, after launching a range of MacBooks with only USB-C ports, Apple reversed course with this MacBook and has included three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, MagSafe 3 port and an SDXC memory card reader.

The MacBook Pro with M1 Pro also highlighted above shouldn’t be overlooked either. While not up to par with the M1 Max, the M1 Pro is still a truly impressive chip that offers dazzling performance speeds. You can’t go wrong with any of these MacBook deals. Alternatively, you could wait for Memorial Day sales to arrive as we might see even steeper discounts.