M3 MacBook Pro is already $200 off — this is a huge early Black Friday deal

The M3 MacBook Pro literally just got announced this week — it hasn’t even been released yet. But Adorama clearly didn’t get the message, as you can already get $200 off!

That takes the price down to just $1,399, which nearly eliminates the price difference we saw between the 13-inch Pro of old and this new 14-inch Pro sporting the standard M3 chipset. That means you’re just paying $100 extra for a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display, the power of that 3nm silicon, and some of the best speakers we’ve ever heard in a laptop.

M3 MacBook Pro: was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Adorama

This Scary Fast new laptop from Apple packs everything you love about the Pro and Max MacBook Pros, but brings down the price by using the standard M3 chip. Under the hood, you’ll also find 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

What’s the catch? There is one tiny one — you’ll need to be an Adorama VIP member . However, to be a member is absolutely free of charge. This is not a “pay for a subscription to save” kind of ransom deal. Just login to your account, visit the product page, and you should see it. Failing that, head over to the rewards page in your account.

At $1,599, Tom's Guide global editor in chief Mark Spoonauer believes that a $300 bump over the 13-inch MacBook Pro is worthwhile — especially in comparison to the 15-inch MacBook Air. I’m inclined to agree, but now with this huge savings, that decision is so much easier to make.

Why? Well, let’s start with the M3 chip, which brings impressive performance upgrades (as you can see from the leaked benchmarks), alongside big graphical capabilities for AAA gaming like support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

Apps and games look gorgeous on that big and bright mini-LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the 1080p webcam has you looking great from all angles, the six-speaker system is a euphoric experience for your ears, and the additional ports (including an SD card slot and HDMI) makes it ideal for creative enthusiasts.