iRobot sale knocks $80 off this vacuum and mop bundle

iRobot is celebrating spring's arrival with some big robot vacuum deals.

For instance, right now you can get the Roomba i3 EVO bundled with the Braava jet m6 for just $719.98 at iRobot. That's $80 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this bundle. Plus, you'll get a free iRobot replenishment kit ($64 value) with your purchase. We like this deal because the Braava jet m6 won our Editor's Choice award.

iRobot Roomba i3 w/ m6 Mop: was $799 now $719 @ iRobot

Free replenishment kit! Clean and mop your floors with this smart bundle from iRobot. It includes the Roomba i3 EVO and the Editor's Choice Braava jet m6 on sale for $719 ($80 off). Plus, you'll get a free replenishment kit ($64 value) for free. The kit includes high-efficiency filters, three edge-sweeping brushes, and one set of replacement multi-surface rubber brushes.

The Editor's Choice Braava jet m6 is one of the best robot mops you'll find. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found that the Editor's Choice mop cleaned better than every other competitor. It uses the same tech as the s9+ to clean around your apartment while avoiding areas designated as off limits.

Meanwhile, the i3 EVO navigates and maps your home in neat rows using its sensors to vacuum hardwood and carpet floors. It can learn the layout of your home and build personal Smart Maps. Pair it with iRobot's Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal ($249) and it'll empty its bin on its own.

This iRobot sale is valid through March 26.