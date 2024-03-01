Best iPhone 15 Pro plans and deals — top Australian telco and retail offers

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been out in Australia for a while now, but they're still the best phones that Apple has to offer, so if you're looking to pick up one of the Cupertino company's top handsets, you've come to the right place.

Thinking of going the carrier route? As always, your main providers are Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, with each telco offering the option of buying the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max outright, or paying it off on a plan over 12, 24 or 36 monthly instalments.

Of course, you could also choose to buy direct from Apple, which is currently offering a decent amount of trade-in credit towards both Pro models — especially if you're planning to trade in an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max.

As you'd expect, Apple only accepts iPhones, so if you have a Pixel or Galaxy device you're looking to trade, the carriers are probably your best bet.

To be honest, Apple rarely discounts its current flagships, which means you probably shouldn't expect a massive discount on any iPhone 15 model. That said, iPhone devices have been known to drop in price slightly during major sales events, and it's still possible to get some bonus credit for future purchases, which is better than nothing.

Either way, we're going to keep trying to find the best iPhone 15 Pro deals and offers from Aussie retailers and carriers.

iPhone 15 Pro pricing

If you're a serious Apple fan, you'll likely want to go for either the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which feature Apple's new A17 Pro chip, 48-megapixel main cameras, and always-on displays. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at AU$1,849, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is available from AU$1,999. Pricing can be found in the table below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 Pro 128GB AU$1,849 Row 1 - Cell 0 256GB AU$2,049 Row 2 - Cell 0 512GB AU$2,399 Row 3 - Cell 0 1TB AU$2,749 iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB AU$2,199 Row 5 - Cell 0 512GB AU$2,549 Row 6 - Cell 0 1TB AU$2,899

Best iPhone 15 Pro offers

Pre-orders may be a distant memories, but there are still some decent iPhone 15 Pro offers from telcos and carriers, with big trade-in value for newer handsets. Here are the top iPhone 15 Pro offers in Australia right now.

Apple | trade-in and get up to AU$1,165 in credit towards your iPhone 15 If you have an iPhone device that you're willing to trade towards the iPhone 15, there's a good chance that Apple will give you a good amount of trade-in credit for it. Apple is offering anywhere between AU$60 and AU$1,165 in credit towards your new iPhone when you trade in your your iPhone 7 Plus or higher (obviously, the best trade-in credit will go to the newest phone). You even get to hold on to your current iPhone until the new one arrives, at which point you'll receive instructions on where to drop off the old handset. Once its been received and assessed by Apple, a credit will be applied to your original payment method.

Pay only AU$1,849 AU$1,699 for the iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) or AU$1,649 with Kogan First subscription Don't have a device to trade in? You could do worse than this deal from Kogan, which offers a AU$150 discount on the RRP on your iPhone 15 Pro (128GB), bringing the price down to just AU$1,699. Of course, you can save a further AU$50 as a member of Kogan First. Be warned — while your first 30 days of Kogan First are only AU$1, you will be charged the full AU$99 annual fee after that (unless you cancel before that initial period is over).

Best iPhone 15 Pro plans

Best iPhone 15 Pro Max plans

Best iPhone 15 Pro deals