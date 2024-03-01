Best iPhone 15 Pro plans and deals — top Australian telco and retail offers
iPhone user looking to go Pro? We've got you sorted
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been out in Australia for a while now, but they're still the best phones that Apple has to offer, so if you're looking to pick up one of the Cupertino company's top handsets, you've come to the right place.
Thinking of going the carrier route? As always, your main providers are Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, with each telco offering the option of buying the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max outright, or paying it off on a plan over 12, 24 or 36 monthly instalments.
Of course, you could also choose to buy direct from Apple, which is currently offering a decent amount of trade-in credit towards both Pro models — especially if you're planning to trade in an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max.
As you'd expect, Apple only accepts iPhones, so if you have a Pixel or Galaxy device you're looking to trade, the carriers are probably your best bet.
To be honest, Apple rarely discounts its current flagships, which means you probably shouldn't expect a massive discount on any iPhone 15 model. That said, iPhone devices have been known to drop in price slightly during major sales events, and it's still possible to get some bonus credit for future purchases, which is better than nothing.
Either way, we're going to keep trying to find the best iPhone 15 Pro deals and offers from Aussie retailers and carriers.
Best iPhone 15 Pro deals — Quick links
- Apple: Trade-in and get up to AU$1,165 in credit towards your iPhone 15
- Kogan: Get a AU$200 discount on iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) with Kogan First sub
- Amazon: No current deals, but may have stock when others don't
iPhone 15 Pro pricing
If you're a serious Apple fan, you'll likely want to go for either the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which feature Apple's new A17 Pro chip, 48-megapixel main cameras, and always-on displays. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at AU$1,849, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is available from AU$1,999. Pricing can be found in the table below.
|iPhone 15 Pro
|128GB
|AU$1,849
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|256GB
|AU$2,049
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|512GB
|AU$2,399
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|1TB
|AU$2,749
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|256GB
|AU$2,199
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|512GB
|AU$2,549
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|1TB
|AU$2,899
Best iPhone 15 Pro offers
Pre-orders may be a distant memories, but there are still some decent iPhone 15 Pro offers from telcos and carriers, with big trade-in value for newer handsets. Here are the top iPhone 15 Pro offers in Australia right now.
Apple | trade-in and get up to AU$1,165 in credit towards your iPhone 15
If you have an iPhone device that you're willing to trade towards the iPhone 15, there's a good chance that Apple will give you a good amount of trade-in credit for it. Apple is offering anywhere between AU$60 and AU$1,165 in credit towards your new iPhone when you trade in your your iPhone 7 Plus or higher (obviously, the best trade-in credit will go to the newest phone). You even get to hold on to your current iPhone until the new one arrives, at which point you'll receive instructions on where to drop off the old handset. Once its been received and assessed by Apple, a credit will be applied to your original payment method.
Pay only
AU$1,849 AU$1,699 for the iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) or AU$1,649 with Kogan First subscription
Don't have a device to trade in? You could do worse than this deal from Kogan, which offers a AU$150 discount on the RRP on your iPhone 15 Pro (128GB), bringing the price down to just AU$1,699. Of course, you can save a further AU$50 as a member of Kogan First. Be warned — while your first 30 days of Kogan First are only AU$1, you will be charged the full AU$99 annual fee after that (unless you cancel before that initial period is over).
Best iPhone 15 Pro plans
Best iPhone 15 Pro Max plans
Best iPhone 15 Pro deals
Best iPhone 15 Pro Max deals
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for the last 15 years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such publications as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen, Daily Telegraph and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases and listening to vinyl. Occasionally, he also indulges in other non-hipster stuff, like hiking.