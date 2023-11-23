5 tried and tested luxury mattresses that are worth the investment in the Black Friday sales

If you’re looking to invest in a new luxury mattress, the Black Friday mattress sales are the best time to do so. This once-a-year sale event sees huge savings across all the best mattresses , which helps your money go further.

Investing in a luxury mattress is akin to investing in your health, as the quality and quantity of our sleep underpins our overall wellbeing. But even taking into account the huge discounts currently on offer, a luxury mattress is still a big expense so it’s important to find a mattress that is right for you. This will be a mattress that enables you to have the most supportive and comfortable sleep possible.

As an experienced mattress tester, I have hand picked the three luxury mattresses that I would recommend snapping up this coming weekend. Like many of the best mattresses, all three are hybrids, meaning they’re made from a combination of foams and coils. The best hybrid mattresses deliver a combination of pressure relief alongside responsiveness, and are ideal for those who want the cushioning of memory foam alongside the bounce of springs.

If you want to find out more about luxury mattresses, our best luxury mattress guide will give you more information and point you towards a larger selection. And if you’re looking for a quality mattress for a budget price, we’ve rounded up some other great mattress deals here .

1. Saatva Classic Mattress

Was: Was from $1,095

Now: From $695 with our exclusive link

Saving: $400 Overview: The Saatva Classic is my favorite luxury mattress and a brilliant all-rounder. You can choose from three different firmness ratings (plush soft, which is 3/10 on the firmness scale, luxury firm, 5-7/10, and firm, 8/10) as well as two heights (11.5” or 14.5”). This makes it one of the most customizable mattresses on the market. I think the Saatva is one of the best mattresses for back pain, with the overall design concentrating on keeping the spine comfortably aligned to reduce aches and pains. The Saatva Classic feels like sleeping on a luxury hotel bed, with a dual layer of coils, high-density foam rails to reinforce the perimeter, contouring memory foam and a 3” Euro pillow top with Lumbar Zone quilting. If you’re looking for a memory foam ‘hug’ though, this isn’t the mattress for you as you will sleep ‘on’ it. Our testers slept on the Luxury Firm Saatva and found it suitable for all body types and sleeping styles, although heavier bodies will probably prefer either the firm version or the Saatva HD, which is one of the best mattresses for heavy people. You can read more in the Saatva Classic Mattress Review. Price history: The Saatva Classic is almost always discounted by 12-15%, or you’ll see money off in a tiered system, with bigger discounts as the size increases. With our exclusive link, you can buy a queen sized mattress for just $1595, which is $400 off MSRP. The twin size is currently included in the sale, but it isn’t always so if you’re not ready to buy this Black Friday, bookmark our Saatva mattress sales page to keep up with the latest offers. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery.

2. Stearns & Foster Estate Mattress

Was: From $2,299

Now: $2,099 at Stearns & Foster

Saving: $200 Summary: If you’ve been lusting over Stearns & Foster mattresses, I’d recommend snapping one up this weekend. These mattresses are rarely on sale, so it’s worth taking advantage when they are. Like the Saatva Classic, the Stearns & Foster Estate mattress comes in different firmness ratings – Soft (3/10 on the firmness scale) and Firm (8-9/10). The mattress is made up of a Tencel cover, Tempur-Indulge memory foam, coils with a high-density innerspring border and finishes with the brand’s AirVent system, made with ventilate coils and AirVents. The two versions of the mattress are at quite extreme opposites. The Soft version is very plush indeed, aided by the weightless ‘hug’ you’ll get from the Tempur foam. There is still some bounce from the coils, but this version will suit side sleepers best. At the other end of the scale is the Firm version, best suited to stomach and back sleepers, as well as those of a heavier weight. There is still some contouring from the Tempur foam with this version and there’s the option to add a pillowtop to either mattress for added plushness. I really rate this mattress for pressure relief and the added responsiveness from the coils. Price history: As I said, this mattress is rarely on sale. At the moment there’s up to $400 off the Stearns & Foster Estate, plus you’ll get a free $300 Visa gift card. A queen mattress is currently $2,199 (MSRP $2,399), giving you a saving of $200. Benefits: 90-night trial | 10 year warranty | Free white glove delivery.

3. Avocado Green Mattress

Was: From $1,399

Now: From $1,259.10 at Avocado Summary: Looking for an eco-friendly luxury mattress? The Avocado Green has fantastic credentials and it’s a great choice for back and stomach sleepers. The mattress rates at 7/10 on the firmness scale and is simply constructed with an organic cotton and wool cover, Dunlop latex and a support layer of coils. There are five ergonomic zones in the support core, designed to give different levels of firmness as needed and keep the spine in neutral alignment. I think the mattress is also a great choice for those suffering with back pain, as the firmer feel stops the hips from sinking too far into the mattress. It’s also a good choice for heavier sleepers, but I think many side sleepers will find this mattress too firm (choose the Helix Midnight Luxe below instead). Temperature regulation on the Avocado is excellent, with the mattress staying cool to the touch due to the organic materials used alongside coils that promote airflow. It’s also good at isolating motion, which is unusual for a latex mattress so if you share your bed with a restless sleeper and want an organic mattress, the Avocado is a great choice. Price history: Avocado mattress sales are few and far between, so if your heart is set on the Avocado Green I’d recommend snapping one up this Black Friday. The discount takes a queen size down to $1,799 (was $1,999) which helps to make the mattress a little more competitively priced. The discount will also increase to 20% if you choose to upgrade the Avocado Green to the pillowtop version. Benefits: Year's trial | 25-year warranty | Free returns

4. Helix Midnight Luxe

Was: From $1,373.80

Now: From $1,030.30 at Helix

Saving: $343.50 Summary: The Helix Midnight is my number one choice for side sleepers, and the Luxe version is, as you might expect, its luxury upgrade. Helix always offer generous discounts, but you’ll get more off at major sales events like Black Friday. The Helix Midnight Luxe starts with a quilted pillowtop Tencel cover, followed by a layer of polyfoam. Up next is a layer of copper gel memory foam before a layer of transition foam that sits on top of the individually wrapped coils. These are firmer around the lumbar region and edges of the mattress. Finally, there’s a dense foam base layer for support. Helix also give sleepers the option to upgrade to a GlacioTex cooling cover for extra cooling – you’ll see this fabric in many of our best cooling mattresses, and it’s well worth upgrading to if you’re a hot sleeper. I think the Helix Midnight Luxe is the best luxury mattress for side sleepers, with the upper memory foam layer providing plenty of deep pressure relief around the hips and shoulders. The addition of the pillowtop on the Luxe version means that this is a softer mattress, with more squishiness than the original Helix Midnight. It’s too soft for any other sleeping style though, but Helix has an entire range of different mattresses for different sleeping styles. Price history: Helix mattress sales run continuously with 20% off all mattresses, but this discount rises to 25% at Black Friday and other major sales events. Right now, there’s also a free bedding bundle included, consisting of pillow, mattress protector and white sheet set. You can pick up a queen mattress for $1,780.40, saving $593.50 on the MSRP. Benefits: 100-night trial | 15 year warranty | Free shipping

5. DreamCloud Premier Hybrid

Wa: $1,169

Now: $699 at DreamCloud

Saving: Up to $269 Summary: The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid is the older, more opulent sibling to the DreamCloud Hybrid. Made with a quilted cashmere blend cover, memory foam, plush and standard foams, and a layer of individually wrapped coils, the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid certainly looks the part. But it also performs well, with the coils providing plenty of lumbar support with excellent spinal alignment, while the layers of foam cushion and cradle the body. This is a particularly good mattress for those who sleep on their back, and it also does a fantastic job of easing away aches and pains. With reinforced perimeter coils, the DreamCloud has excellent edge support, meaning you can spread out and use the whole mattress, as well as sit on the edge safely. There is a little bit of motion transfer though, so if you’re a light sleeper this may not be the best choice. But price wise, this is a hard one to beat in the luxury bracket. Price history: Ignore the MSRP as the DreamCloud never sells for full price and there’s always some kind of discount available. This Black Friday there’s up to 40% off mattresses, taking a queen down to $1,099 (was $1,832). You can also pick up a bedding bundle of cooling pillows, sheet set and mattress protector from just $79 (was $474). Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

How to choose the best luxury mattress

If you’re going to spend a lot of money on a mattress, even with discounts, it pays to take certain things into consideration. Firstly, think about your current sleeping situation. What do you like — and dislike — about your existing mattress. Do you share your bed, do you suffer from any aches and pains? Do you frequently overheat at night, or is your mattress dipping and sagging in places it shouldn’t? Knowing what you like in a mattress and obviously recognizing if your own has reached the end of its life makes it easier to choose a new one.

The best mattress for you is the one that supports your sleeping position, not the one with the biggest discount. For peace of mind, choose a mattress with a long trial period so you have plenty of time to change your mind if it's not comfortable.

7 other Black Friday mattresses to consider