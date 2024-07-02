I test appliances for a living and this Instant Pot Duo is the best deal I’ve seen ahead of Prime Day

If you’re waiting for Prime Day to find one of the best Instant Pots , you’ll be glad to know that great deals have already started ahead of the big summer event.

And for those who often cook up a feast, we’ve spotted this Instant Pot Duo Plus Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker on sale for just $99 at Amazon . Originally $149, you get an impressive 33% discount, which is a decent saving. What’s more, this offer is for a limited-time only, so you’ll need to act fast!

As a Homes editor, I’ve tested a variety of small appliances over the years, but nothing beats the convenience of this popular, multifunctional cooker.

Not only do these pressure and slow cook to perfection, but Instant Pots make a range of delicious meals at just a touch of a button. And along with one of the best air fryers, these countertop favorites are versatile to use, while cutting cooking time down.

Instant Pot Duo Plus Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Plus comes with nine cooking functions including pressure and slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, sterilizer and food warmer. It has a simple one-touch operation, large LCD display and cooking progress bar. In addition, the Instant Pot Duo has the quietest steam release which is handy. Its 6-quart capacity is suitable for six people and comes in an attractive, stainless steel color to suit any kitchen.

The one feature that makes this Instant Pot Duo Plus stand out from the other models is its ‘whisper quiet technology’, which essentially makes the steam release super quiet. There is an, ‘ok to open lid’ message that appears on the LCD display, and step-by-step cooking instructions — which are all handy for beginners. And you can also download the free Instant Pot app on your smartphone for over 800 tasty recipe ideas.

What’s more, the Instant Pot Duo Plus came out on top in on our best Instant Pot guide for its impressive cooking results. During our tests, it performed well — especially at slow cooking, and was easy to clean and program. It also comes with 25 smart recipe programs, and has a helpful message display to guide you through the whole process.

Compared to the standard Duo, the Duo Plus comes with extra features to handle every cooking need. This includes the bonus Egg, Cake, Yogurt and Sterilize features that its predecessor doesn't offer. It’s also super easy to keep clean and maintain, with a fingerprint resistant surface to avoid those unsightly marks. In addition, if you have a small kitchen or limited countertop space, the Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6-quart is the ideal size — ideal for a family.

As with all great Instant Pot limited-time deals, this won’t stay on sale for long. So if you enjoy cooking up family feasts, or simply want to make cooking easy, grab this hot deal while it still lasts — and save serious cash.