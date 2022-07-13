I just bought this hair catcher Prime Day deal because I hate unclogging my shower drain

Of all the household chores I do, my absolute least favorite is unclogging my shower drain. Not only is is a real pain to try and thread the snake down through my pipes, but there's something about pulling up that clump of wet matted hair and soap scum that really turns my stomach. Fortunately, there's a Prime Day deal that could be the answer to my problem.

I have high hopes for the TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary Bath Tub Drain Protector, which is on sale for $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This device fits into your shower drain, and is intended to catch hairs before they go deeper into your pipes.

Because my house is about a century old, all of the pipes have what seems like different diameters than what is standard these days. That includes the shower drain in my master bathroom. It didn't have a drain cover when we moved in, but I didn't think too much of it until water started backing up.

I love my wife and her long, wavy hair, but I don't love snaking them out of the drain, which I've had to do several times. We've tried several different drain covers and hair catchers, but none have worked well.

I'm hopeful for the TubShroom, which has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 39,000 reviews. I like how the top of the gadget is dome-shaped, and that it comes with multiple adapters, so I'm pretty confident that it will fit my shower. Its stainless-steel finish also means it should look nice — as nice as any shower drain can look, that is.

At just $4 off its regular price, this isn't the biggest Prime Day discount I've seen. But it's one I'm willing to try, if it means no more clogged showers. Although if that does happen, I know how to unclog a shower drain without calling a plumber.