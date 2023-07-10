I can’t believe you can snag this 24-inch Prime Day TV deal for just $65

Amazon Prime Day may not officially kick off until tomorrow, but this early TV deal is too good not to mention ahead of time. If you're on the hunt for a secondary, smaller TV to add to a room in your house or apartment, this is an incredible option.

Right now, you can pick up the Insignia Class 24" F20 Smart TV on sale for $64 at Amazon. That's a discount of 46% compared to its full retail price. While it's true you won't find this among the list of our best TVs, it's not trying to be your main screen.

Insignia 24'' Class F20 Series Smart TV: was $119 now $64 @ Amazon

The Insignia Class F20 Series Smart TV has a 720p high-definition LCD screen inside an all-black chassis that offers a solid viewing option at a low price. It's got plenty of features you'd find on more expensive screens, like an HDMI ARC port in case you want to combine it with a soundbar for better audio. Thanks to the built-in Fire TV software, you can get access to all the best streaming services along with tens of thousands of channels and apps. Voice control is handled by Alexa which can be accessed quickly through the bundled remote or accompanying app.

Check other retailers: $64 @ Best Buy

Thanks to the compact 24-inch size of this Insignia TV and its 720p resolution it would make the perfect addition to a kitchen or child's bedroom at a fraction of the cost of some of the larger sets. And because it's got Fire TV built-in, you can get access to all the best streaming services including Disney Plus, Hulu and Netflix.

I can say for certain that having an extra TV in the house is a huge help if you want to keep up with what's happening without having to duck back into the other room. For example, this week I'm trying to follow Wimbledon tennis at the same time as cooking dinner. So getting an extra TV in the kitchen was a no-brainer for me. I just wish I'd been able to find one at this amazingly low price.

It's true that you're not going to be hooking up a PS5 of Xbox Series X to the Insignia Class F20 Series, but that's not really what it's for. The 6.4-inch x 21.9-inch x 14.7-inch product dimensions mean this is ideally suited for a smaller space and would also work in a spare bedroom.

Alexa households will also benefit from picking up this TV as you can use Amazon's digital assistant to control the set just with your voice. The Alexa Voice Remote lets you easily control the TV as well as search across apps or switch inputs. To access it, you just need to press and hold the voice button and ask Alexa to easily find, launch, and control content, and even switch to cable.

If you did want to add more to this TV, you'll find all the necessary ports to do so. It's got 3 HDMI ports, one of which is ARC equipped for plugging in a compatible sound bar. Connectivity is served by either Wi-Fi or ethernet. There's also a USB port as well as digital optical out and a standard headphone jack.

