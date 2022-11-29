Hurry! This ThinkPad X1 Carbon is still $1,700 off for Cyber Monday

Someone forgot to tell Lenovo that Cyber Monday is over, because right now you can save a ton of money on the best ultraportable ThinkPad. And this machine is stacked in terms of specs despite weighing just 2.5 pounds.

Right now Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon is still on sale for $1,151 (opens in new tab), which is a remarkable $1,727 discount off the usual $2,879 price tag.

That's a savings of over 60% on this ultraportable, which comes equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. It also comes comes with Windows 11 Pro, which is great for professionals.

(opens in new tab) ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,879 now $1,151 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

This model of 10th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon packs an Intel 12th Gen Core i5-1240P CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 1080p webcam and a 14-inch (1,920 x 1,200) touchscreen.

If you're in the market for a new laptop to take to work, you could do a lot worse than the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. ThinkPads have a well-earned reputation for being great business laptops, and the Carbon is no different. When we checked out this laptop's predecessor in our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review we praised the laptop's great keyboard, solid speakers and lack of bloatware. We especially loved the battery efficiency, as the laptop lasted over 14 hours in our battery test.

We were less fond of its grainy 720p webcam, but luckily Lenovo paid attention and equipped this newer model with an upgraded 1080p webcam. The 14-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) touchscreen should be plenty good enough for getting work done, and there's a fingerprint reader built into the keyboard for added biometric security.

Lenovo is one of the few retailers still offering great discounts in the wake of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it isn't the only one. If you're still shopping for a new portable PC, bookmark our Cyber Monday laptop deals hub and check it regularly to stay on top of the best deals still available.