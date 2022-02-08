Hurry! The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition just hit its lowest ever price

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is the upgraded version of the Paperwhite, with a couple of nice bonus features. This President’s Day sale marks the first time we’ve seen it discounted.
Right now, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for just $144 on Amazon. If you weren’t sure the extra $50 over the regular Kindle Paperwhite was worth the money for the extra features, this discount of $45 off may make it easier to decide.
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was $189 now $144 @ Amazon
This Kindle gets you all the features of the Kindle Paperwhite, plus Qi charging and a screen that automatically adjusts brightness. It’s also got 32GB of storage and is ad-free as standard. You’ll also get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited free with your purchase.
Kindle Paperwhite (2021): was $139 now $109 @ Amazon
The new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is our favorite e-reader. It features a 6.8-inch display, 300ppi resolution, 8GB of storage and weighs 7.2 ounces. The larger display, warmth options and USB-C charging are new features that make this device even better.
The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition sits between the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Oasis in price. If you want a little more than the regular Paperwhite offers, but don’t want to shell out $249 for the Oasis, this is the option for you.
While the regular Paperwhite is also on sale for $109 right now, getting the Signature Edition for $144 is a tempting option for many. You’d usually have to pay extra for an ad-free Kindle and extra storage, but the Signature Edition comes with these features as standard. For an extra $20 on top, you’ll get Qi wireless charging features and a screen that automatically adjusts between 21 levels of brightness.
With your purchase, you’ll get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. This gets you access to over 2 million books, audiobooks, and magazines. Once your free trial is up, the service costs $9.99/month — but if you don’t want to use it anymore, remember you can borrow free eBooks from your local library and read them straight from your Kindle using OverDrive.
This is one of the best Amazon deals we’ve seen in a while — so if you don’t want to miss out on any great discounts, make sure to check out our President’s Day sales coverage.