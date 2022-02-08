Hurry! The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition just hit its lowest ever price

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is the upgraded version of the Paperwhite, with a couple of nice bonus features. This President’s Day sale marks the first time we’ve seen it discounted.

Right now, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for just $144 on Amazon . If you weren’t sure the extra $50 over the regular Kindle Paperwhite was worth the money for the extra features, this discount of $45 off may make it easier to decide.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was $189 now $144 @ Amazon

This Kindle gets you all the features of the Kindle Paperwhite, plus Qi charging and a screen that automatically adjusts brightness. It’s also got 32GB of storage and is ad-free as standard. You’ll also get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited free with your purchase.

Kindle Paperwhite (2021): was $139 now $109 @ Amazon

The new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is our favorite e-reader. It features a 6.8-inch display, 300ppi resolution, 8GB of storage and weighs 7.2 ounces. The larger display, warmth options and USB-C charging are new features that make this device even better.

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition sits between the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Oasis in price. If you want a little more than the regular Paperwhite offers, but don’t want to shell out $249 for the Oasis, this is the option for you.

While the regular Paperwhite is also on sale for $109 right now, getting the Signature Edition for $144 is a tempting option for many. You’d usually have to pay extra for an ad-free Kindle and extra storage, but the Signature Edition comes with these features as standard. For an extra $20 on top, you’ll get Qi wireless charging features and a screen that automatically adjusts between 21 levels of brightness.

With your purchase, you’ll get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. This gets you access to over 2 million books, audiobooks, and magazines. Once your free trial is up, the service costs $9.99/month — but if you don’t want to use it anymore, remember you can borrow free eBooks from your local library and read them straight from your Kindle using OverDrive .