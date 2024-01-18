Hurry! The best smart lock we tested is just $149 in Amazon deal

A smart lock is one of the best smart home devices you can buy. This useful gadget upgrades your home security setup so that you can lock or unlock your door from anywhere. With multiple ways to manage your entryway, you don't have to reach for your keys to unlock your door when you get home. Also, once you close your door, it locks itself automatically. We've tested the best smart locks and found the August Wi-Fi smart lock to be the top performer.

Right now, you can get the latest August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Gen) for just $149 at Amazon. That's 35% off and within $10 of its historical lowest price of $140. You'd be hard-pressed to find a smart lock that offers as much value in terms of reliability and features.

August Wi-Fi smart lock: was $229 now $149 @ Amazon

Our favorite smart lock overall has been marked down by 35%; we love its ease of installation as it converts the interior half of your deadbolt without replacing your exterior lock. It automatically locks and unlocks your door and works seamlessly with every major smart home system. Best of all, you can still use your original door keys.

August streamlines the installation process by slipping over the interior portion of your lock. It's simple and works with your existing deadbolt and key. From the August app, you can control the lock, share temporary (or permanent) digital keys, and track activity. Its built-in sensors send you a notification if the door is left ajar and automatically lock the door once it's properly closed.

The lock itself doesn't require a hub, and it integrates seamlessly with the biggest smart home platforms including; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings. One of its standout convenience features though is the ability to use your Apple Watch to open your door with a tap. Overall, this smart lock is a solid pick for not only homes but also rentals since you don't have to replace your existing hardware. If you've ever worried about whether you locked your door while away from home or often need to leave a key under the mat for visitors, then this investment is a no-brainer.