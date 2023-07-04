Hurry! The best gaming laptop just got slashed $600 in incredible 4th of July sale

We love the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) . So much so, it’s currently sitting atop our list of the best gaming laptops . Now that it’s dropped in price by a staggering $600, it looks even more essential for gamers looking for a new laptop.

For a limited time, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) is on sale for $799 at Best Buy. That's a significant drop from its full retail price of $1,399, and it's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now. This deal is part of Best Buy's ongoing July 4th sale.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022): was $1,399 now $799 @ Best Buy

For our money, last year's Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy today. We love its sleek design and high portability. Plus, we appreciate its generous selection of ports and strong gaming performance credentials. This model comes packing an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16: was £1,699 now £1,399 @ CyberPowerPC

If you're in the UK and are looking for a decent deal on a new gaming laptop, a £300 price drop makes this Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 look pretty appealing. Delivering more graphical grunt than the G14 thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, it boasts a (2,560 x 1600) 165Hz IPS panel, a powerful Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. This is a bit of a gaming brute.

The specific config of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 contains an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 Series CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 .

Those specs should be good enough to run some of the best PC games at decent settings on the laptop’s 1080p (1920 x 1080) Full HD screen, which is capable of hitting a peak brightness of 300 nits. Though be warned that we found gaming performance to drop whenever the G14 is unplugged.

When we initially reviewed last year’s G14, we fell for its vibrant display, its portable chassis and a keyboard that we found extremely comfortable to use even during longer gaming sessions.

(Image credit: Future)

The battery life on this Asus machine is also respectable. During our tests — where we continuously browse the web with the laptop’s screen set to 150 nits brightness — the Zephyrus G14 lasted over 10 hours. That’s a good result for a gaming laptop; though we found playing games on the laptop would drop battery performance more into the 5-8 hour range.

Port selection on the 2022 G14 model also impresses. Despite the slimness of its chassis, you still get two USB-A ports, a single USB-C port and a UHS-II microSD card reader.

If you’re looking for a new laptop that boasts strong 1080p gaming credentials, buying the Zephyrus G14 (2022) at just $799 is a no-brainer, so don’t sleep on this excellent limited-time deal. And be sure to check out our roundup of the best Prime Day laptop deals if you want to consider some alternatives before committing your cash.