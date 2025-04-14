Hurry! One of the best RTX 4070 OLED gaming laptops is $300 off

It's not easy to find a great gaming laptop deal right now, but there are still some killer discounts if you know where to look.

In fact, if you act fast, I just spotted a pretty sweet deal on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 4070, which is on sale for $1,699 at Best Buy. That knocks $300 off the usual $1,999 asking price of this slick 14-inch OLED gaming laptop. It also happens to be the lowest I've seen this model sold for in months.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 4070): was $1,999 now $1,699 at Best Buy The Zephyrus G14 has been one of the best gaming laptops on the market for years, and this 2024 model is a great example of why. It sports a lovely 3K OLED screen, AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB SSD into a sleek aluminum chassis that's as easy to carry as it is on the eyes.

I know because we've been carefully watching the prices of our favorite laptops all year. The G14 Zephyrus has reliably stayed at or near the top of our best gaming laptops list, and this 2024 model is one of the best I've seen in years thanks to its slick MacBook-like redesign.

You can read why in our full Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) review, because the model currently $300 off at Best Buy is basically identical to the model we reviewed. It's a winner thanks the vibrant 3K 120 Hz OLED screen, which makes everything you do on it (from getting work done to watching movies to playing games) look lovely.

This machine is no slouch in the performance department, either. In our testing, we praised how well it makes even the best PC games look and run thanks to its Ryzen 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

And while games are bigger than ever these days, the 1TB SSD should give you more than enough room to store your favorites. Plus, this laptop comes with a robust port array that includes both USB-A and USB-C ports, as well as an HDMI 2.1 out. You can count on being able to plug in your favorite accessories and play the best Steam games on an external display.

While this svelte 14-inch ultraportable might not have raw power to run all your favorite games maxed out, tapping into the power of the Nvidia GPU and DLSS should make everything run like a dream. Just bring your charger with you, because like basically all great gaming laptops, it barely lasts an hour or so when gaming on the go.