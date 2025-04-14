Hurry! One of the best RTX 4070 OLED gaming laptops is $300 off

Deals
By published

This RTX 4070 gaming laptop comes with a gorgeous 3K OLED display

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It's not easy to find a great gaming laptop deal right now, but there are still some killer discounts if you know where to look.

In fact, if you act fast, I just spotted a pretty sweet deal on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 4070, which is on sale for $1,699 at Best Buy. That knocks $300 off the usual $1,999 asking price of this slick 14-inch OLED gaming laptop. It also happens to be the lowest I've seen this model sold for in months.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 4070)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 4070): was $1,999 now $1,699 at Best Buy

The Zephyrus G14 has been one of the best gaming laptops on the market for years, and this 2024 model is a great example of why. It sports a lovely 3K OLED screen, AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB SSD into a sleek aluminum chassis that's as easy to carry as it is on the eyes.

View Deal

I know because we've been carefully watching the prices of our favorite laptops all year. The G14 Zephyrus has reliably stayed at or near the top of our best gaming laptops list, and this 2024 model is one of the best I've seen in years thanks to its slick MacBook-like redesign.

You can read why in our full Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) review, because the model currently $300 off at Best Buy is basically identical to the model we reviewed. It's a winner thanks the vibrant 3K 120 Hz OLED screen, which makes everything you do on it (from getting work done to watching movies to playing games) look lovely.

This machine is no slouch in the performance department, either. In our testing, we praised how well it makes even the best PC games look and run thanks to its Ryzen 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

And while games are bigger than ever these days, the 1TB SSD should give you more than enough room to store your favorites. Plus, this laptop comes with a robust port array that includes both USB-A and USB-C ports, as well as an HDMI 2.1 out. You can count on being able to plug in your favorite accessories and play the best Steam games on an external display.

While this svelte 14-inch ultraportable might not have raw power to run all your favorite games maxed out, tapping into the power of the Nvidia GPU and DLSS should make everything run like a dream. Just bring your charger with you, because like basically all great gaming laptops, it barely lasts an hour or so when gaming on the go.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 53 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
1
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
2
MSI Cyborg 15 15.6” 144Hz FHD...
Amazon
$999.99
View Deal
Alienware M18
Our Review
3
Alienware m18 R2 Gaming...
Dell
$2,299.99
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
Our Review
4
MSI Cyborg 15 AI A1VFK-099US...
Walmart
$1,489.93
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch)
Our Review
5
MSI 15.6" Cyborg 15 Gaming...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
6
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
Dell
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
7
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
(Black)
Our Review
8
MSI Cyborg 15 Gaming Laptop,...
Amazon
View Deal
Alienware M18
Our Review
9
Alienware m18 R2 Gaming...
Dell
View Deal
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch 1TB)
10
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming...
Amazon
View Deal
Show more
See more Computing Deals
TOPICS
Alex Wawro
Alex Wawro
Senior Editor Computing

Alex Wawro is a lifelong tech and games enthusiast with more than a decade of experience covering both for outlets like Game Developer, Black Hat, and PC World magazine. A lifelong PC builder, he currently serves as a senior editor at Tom's Guide covering all things computing, from laptops and desktops to keyboards and mice. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.