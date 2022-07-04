Hurry PS5 owners — get six months Apple TV Plus for free before it expires

Since last July, Sony and Apple have been offering PS5 (and PS4) owners the chance to score a free Apple TV Plus subscription. This can't-miss offer is still available, but you’ll need to claim it quickly as it’s set to expire in just a matter of weeks.

Until Friday, July 22, PS5 owners can sign up to receive a free six-month trial of Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab), whereas PS4 owners can claim a three-month trial. The premium streaming service usually costs $4.99 a month, making this a pretty enticing offer. This remains one of the best Apple deals we’ve seen and if you own a PlayStation console there's really no reason not to claim it.

To get your free trial, simply download and install the Apple TV Plus app on your PS5 or PS4. Once installed, launch the app and sign in using your Apple ID (or create a new one if you don't already have one). This will automatically link your two accounts and start your free trial. This offer is available on all PS5 consoles regardless of purchase date.

Even better unlike many streaming service deals, this offer is not exclusively for new accounts. If you’ve already got an Apple TV Plus subscription, either paid or as part of another promotion, you can stack this deal to further extend your membership.

You’ll definitely want to claim this deal as well, Apple TV Plus is rapidly becoming one of the best streaming services available. Not only is it home to brilliant comedy series such as Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest and Trying, but one of 2022’s biggest breakout hits, Severence, is an Apple TV Plus exclusive. Trust us, you’ll want to give this mindbending series a chance, the season one finale is already been heralded as one of the most shocking in television history.

If you’re more of a movie fan, then you’ll definitely want to watch CODA on Apple TV Plus. The tender film about a 17-year-old girl who is the only hearing person in her family became the first streaming flick to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards back in March. Other must-watch movies on the service include The Tragedy of Macbeth, Beastie Boys Story and Finch.