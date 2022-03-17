Hurry! iPad Air 4 is $100 off right now

The M1-powered iPad Air 5 is hitting the shelves tomorrow, and while the new tablet is a top choice for most users, its predecessor remains a great option — especially now that it's had a major price cut.

For a limited time only, you can grab the iPad Air 4 (64GB) for just $499 at Best Buy. This takes a whopping $100 off, bringing it to the lowest price we've seen since last year's Black Friday sales. And in case you wanted more storage, the 256GB model is also $100 off. This is also one of the best iPad deals we've seen for any model in a long time, so hurry while the stock is still there.

10.9" iPad Air 4 (64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

The iPad Air sports a large 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic chip, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, if you pair it with the Magic Keyboard, you get iPad Pro-like versatility. Want more storage? Opt for the 256GB model for $649.

This tablet provides great value for a now-reduced price of $499. In fact, before Apple unveiled the 5th-gen model earlier this month, the iPad Air 4 was ranking high in our best iPads and best tablets roundups, and with good reason.

Despite its two-year age, the iPad Air 4 is still a powerful machine in 2022, thanks to its impressive specs. It packs a punch with its 10.2‑inch Liquid Retina display, 64GB of storage capacity (or 256GB if you opt for a pricier option) and powerful A14 Bionic chip — all packed in a tablet that weighs just one pound.

This iPad also features a 12MP wide main camera, as well as a 7MP TrueDepth front camera. However, it's worth noting that unlike the iPad Air 5, the 4th-gen model doesn't have the clever Center Stage feature.

In our iPad Air 4 2020 review, we were impressed with its sleek and lightweight design, the fast performance of the A14 Bionic chip and the bright and colorful display. We also loved the USB-C charging and compatibility with useful accessories. About the only con was the fact that it doesn't have a headphone jack, but given that most users tend to prefer using wireless audio devices now, this issue could be easily overlooked.

We also enjoyed this tablet's superb battery life. Whether surfing the web over Wi-Fi, watching videos or jamming to your favorite music, you can get up to 10 hours of juice, which beats a number of other competitor flagships.

This tablet is also great for productivity, thanks to its compatibility with the second-gen Apple Pencil and the Apple Magic Keyboard.

As covered in our review, we think that even the full-priced model makes for a fantastic tablet — so its now-reduced price makes the iPad Air 4 that much more tempting. Make sure to act fast, though, as Apple devices are usually high in demand and stock is limited.