Hurry! Google Pixel Tablet crashes to lowest price in first ever sale

Big news, everyone! There’s a new entry on our list of the best tablets , and it’s ideal for anyone who wants a tablet and a smart home hub in one.

The Google Pixel Tablet is $439 at Amazon right now. This is the first sale I’ve seen for the Google Pixel Tablet, meaning it’s now at its lowest price ever. I highly recommend snagging this deal before it disappears. ( Best Buy offers the same discount.)

Google Pixel Tablet: was $499 now $439 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best tablets on the market. In our review , we praised its sharp 8MP f/2.0 cameras, bright 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display and useful photo editing features. The charging dock adds a strong speaker and excellent smart home functionality. The Google Pixel Tablet is on sale for the first time ever.

Price check: $439 @ Best Buy

The Pixel Tablet is a great first-generation device from Google, so much so that we now rank it as one of the best tablets on the market. In our Google Pixel Tablet review , we loved its host of unique features.

Running on Google’s Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel Tablet is a highly capable device for browsing the web, streaming and gaming. The Pixel Tablet was able to transcode a video in Adobe Rush in 49 seconds, which was on par with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and faster than the OnePlus Pad . It’s not as fast as the 10th-Gen iPad , though, which only took 29 seconds.

The Google Pixel Tablet sports a pair of 8MP f/2.0 cameras, which take sharp photos. Continuous Framing will keep your face in frame if you move around during video calls, and you’ll also have access to Tensor G2 features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.

The Google Pixel Tablet also doubles as a smart home hub. When the tablet is docked, you can set widgets to appear on the screen to help you control your other smart home devices. You can also cast to or from the tablet, set up profiles for individual users and run multiple apps side-by-side.