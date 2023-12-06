Hurry! Artifact Uprising is knocking 25% off holiday cards

The holidays are rapidly approaching and while there are plenty of great deals out there, we've just spotted a discount on a personalized gift you can create yourself.

For a limited time, photo book service Artifact Uprising is taking 20% off sitewide or 25% off holiday cards via coupon code "TG20". That's one of the best coupons we've seen from Artifact Uprising.

In our Artifact Uprising review, we said the service offers luscious quality and elegance at a premium price. However, our exclusive coupon can knock 20% off everything or 25% off holiday cards, which makes their gifts that much more affordable.

Artifact Uprising's minimalist software is simple to use and elegant. It provides very stylish designs in which all the elements are fixed in place. In terms of gifts, we're big fans of Artifact Uprising's photo book. The cloth cover has an attractive hand-embossed gold type and we liked the beautiful gray linen end papers, which were a nice contrast to the dark-blue cover.

Remember to check out Artifact Uprising's holiday shipping deadline to ensure your gifts arrive on time.