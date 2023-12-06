Hurry! Artifact Uprising is knocking 25% off holiday cards

By Louis Ramirez
published

Save on holiday cards, photo books and more

Three personalized Christmas cards shown side by side
(Image credit: Artifact Uprising deal)

The holidays are rapidly approaching and while there are plenty of great deals out there, we've just spotted a discount on a personalized gift you can create yourself. 

For a limited time, photo book service Artifact Uprising is taking 20% off sitewide or 25% off holiday cards via coupon code "TG20". That's one of the best coupons we've seen from Artifact Uprising.

Holiday Cards: 25% off @ Artifact Uprising

Holiday Cards: 25% off @ Artifact Uprising
From photo books to personalized calendars, Artifact Uprising makes it easy to create personalized gifts for the holidays. For a limited time, use coupon code "TG20" to save 20% off sitewide and 25% off holiday cards. 

Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

View Deal

In our Artifact Uprising review, we said the service offers luscious quality and elegance at a premium price. However, our exclusive coupon can knock 20% off everything or 25% off holiday cards, which makes their gifts that much more affordable. 

Artifact Uprising's minimalist software is simple to use and elegant. It provides very stylish designs in which all the elements are fixed in place. In terms of gifts, we're big fans of Artifact Uprising's photo book. The cloth cover has an attractive hand-embossed gold type and we liked the beautiful gray linen end papers, which were a nice contrast to the dark-blue cover. 

Remember to check out Artifact Uprising's holiday shipping deadline to ensure your gifts arrive on time. 

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.