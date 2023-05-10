Hurry! Amazon just slashed $50 off the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2

Want the best noise-cancelling earbuds the world has to offer? Bose is the king of top-quality noise-cancelling tech, and its ANC buds have just seen a big price cut.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are $249 at Amazon right now. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for these earbuds, so I recommend acting fast before this sale disappears.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
A remarkable follow-up that delivers better sound, great call quality, and unrivaled ANC, these next-gen Earbuds take ANC to the next level. Battery life runs to 6 hours plus 24 hours of top ups from the charging case. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well, and these redesigned buds feel superior to the original.

After evaluating these earbuds in our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we concluded that they are the best noise-canceling earbuds on the market right now.

Simply put, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 deliver the best ANC performance around. Low and mid range frequencies were totally blocked out in our testing, and wind interference was silenced outdoors. In Aware mode (aka transparency mode,) ActiveSense automatically adjusts ANC based on surrounding sound, so you can listen to your music without missing conversations around you.

As for sound quality, the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 delivered balanced sound with Active EQ. We enjoyed how the earbuds handled drums, guitar and vocals, producing a sharp and punchy soundstage. You can also customize the sound to your preferences in the Bose Music app.

However, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 don't have the best battery life out there. There's no way to turn off the ANC, which eats up battery. We got 6 hours of listening time out of the buds, which extended to 24 hours with the charging case. If you prioritize battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds last 8 hours with ANC on, or up to 35 hours with the charging case.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are the best ANC buds out there, so I think they're a no-brainer purchase for anyone looking to get fully immersed in their music.