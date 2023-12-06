Huge Echo Dot sale at Amazon — 5 deals I’d buy now from $17

Holiday deals are getting here, so now's the time to cross a few gifts off your shopping list. One of my favorite sales at Amazon is back, as this retailer is slashing the prices of their popular line of smart speakers.

This Echo Dot sale at Amazon takes up to 55% off some of the best smart speakers we've tested. If you're short on time, my favorite deal of the bunch is the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) for $39 at Amazon. This fully-featured device gets you access to all the best Alexa skills, plus it can show the time, temperature and more on its LED display. It even works as an Eero WiFi extender.

Meanwhile, the cheapest Alexa speaker you can buy is the Echo Pop for $17 at Amazon. This speaker sounds great for its compact size and comes in a range of fun colors.

Echo Dot sale — Top deals

Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon, and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review , we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

Want an Alexa speaker on the cheap? The 5th-Gen Echo Dot offers all the Alexa skills you could want, plus a room temperature sensor and built-in Eero functionality for better Wi-Fi coverage in your home.

Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen): was $59 now $27 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) comes adorned with either an owl or dragon design, but otherwise has all the same features as the Echo Dot (5th Gen). You'll get access to kid-friendly Alexa skills, parental controls and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus.

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

TOP PICK! The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor.