Wow! Huge Breville sale slashes espresso makers to record-low prices

The best espresso machines can get pricy, so it's worth acting on sales while you can. Luckily, a huge range of Breville coffee and espresso makers are on sale right now, with some hitting record low prices.

For example, right now the Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine is $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price I've ever seen for our top-rated best espresso machine based on our testing. There are plenty more models to choose from, so keep reading for the best Breville sales you can snag right now.

(opens in new tab) Breville Bambino Plus: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price: The Breville Bambino Plus is $100 off at Amazon right now, an excellent return to the lowest price we've ever seen on our favorite espresso machine. With an incredibly quick warm up time and plenty of customization features, this is a premium brewer with excellent value for money.

(opens in new tab) Breville The Barista Express Espresso Machine: was $749 now $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price: This well-designed espresso machine consistently makes the perfect cup every time. There are four brew basket options and it's also excellent at frothing milk. In our review, we called it one of the best espresso makers around.

(opens in new tab) Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine: was $849 now $679 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price: The Breville Barista Pro espresso machine has a 2-liter capacity and is easy to operate thanks to its LCD display. There's a built-in grinder and the machine only takes 3 seconds to heat up.

(opens in new tab) Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine: was $1,099 now $879 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Want an espresso maker with a touch display? Well, the Breville Barista Touch is the machine you want. Pre-programmed recipes make it easy to select your drink of choice, and there's a built-in grinder and automatic milk texturing.