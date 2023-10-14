Huge Amazon sale this weekend — 21 early Black Friday deals I’d buy

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale just ended, so you might think that there aren't many good deals happening at Amazon right now. However, I'm a deals writer for Tom's Guide and I have proof of the contrary.

A bunch of Black Friday deals have appeared early this weekend at Amazon. These include the epic 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for $1,049 at Amazon, one of the best laptop deals I've seen in ages. Or, if you fancy picking up one of the best OLED TVs we've reviewed, the LG 55-inch C3 OLED 4K TV is $1,396 at Amazon.

AirPods (2nd Gen): was $159 now $89 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. That's one of the best AirPods deals we've ever seen. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner. Click the on-page coupon to get this price.

Roku Streambar & Roku Wireless Bass: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

The Roku Streambar features four internal speakers that fill the room with clean, pure sound featuring Dolby Audio. It also lets you stream in vivid, sharp 4K resolution with a remote control that can operate both your television and soundbar. This bundle includes the Roku Wireless Bass ($129), which adds deep, fuller sound to your Streambar. This bundle is on sale at its lowest price ever.

iRobot Roomba i4 Evo: was $399 now $199 @ Amazon

Price Drop! This robot vacuum offers all of the smart features you would expect, but for a great price. It will detect dirtier areas of your floors and clean those spots more thoroughly as it works. Plus, it’s smart enough to make suggestions for your schedule too, such as recommending more vacuuming during pollen season or when pets are more likely to shed. Amazon has now knocked 50% off the price for Prime Big Deal Days.

Apple iPad (9th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Note that it sold for $249 earlier in this summer and could hit that price again during Prime Day 2.

Bose 700: was $379 now $279 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note that they briefly hit $269 last Black Friday.

Asus VivoBook 15: was $379 now $328 @ Amazon

Ideal for students or basic work, the Asus VivoBook 15 is a budget machine that won't break the bank. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's a little too underpowered for demanding work, but can pass when you just need to surf the web or watch some videos.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $389 @ Amazon

Apple Watch 9 deals are live and Amazon is taking a modest $10 off. The new watch features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $589 @ Amazon

Released last October, Amazon's Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for just $589. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, the 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which gives it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said the TV is a solid pick for anyone who wants to stick within Amazon’s ecosystem. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $748 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It's Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. You also get an ATSC 3.0 tuner, and Hisense promises this TV will reach a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

Acer Swift X: was $1,099 now $809 @ Amazon

The Acer Swift X is a laptop that packs all the necessities for a work day. In our Acer Swift X review, we said its designed to please someone who wants enough oomph to get them through the work day. This config features a 14-inch 1080p LCD, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. It's been as cheap as $1,049 in the past, although deals on this model have been rare as of late.

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,799 now $1,396 @ Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,798 @ Amazon

This stunning 2023 Sony model has benefitted from a large reduction that brings it down to $1,798 for Prime Day 2023. Of course, that's still quite an investment but in return, you'll get remarkable picture quality on the OLED panel thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, this set is optimized for the PS5, making it an excellent choice for gamers.