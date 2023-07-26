How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 — the best deals so far

It's official: Samsung just unveiled its new Galaxy Watch 6 at today's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Galaxy Watch 6 preorders start now with wide availability starting on August 11.

As far as pricing is concerned, the Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) will start at $299, whereas the larger 43mm model is priced at $329. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will start from $399 for the 44mm, and the 47mm watch will cost $429. Each smartwatch is available with 5G connectivity. Galaxy Watch 6 preorders are already live and there are even some tempting deals you can score. Make sure to bookmark this page for the best deals as they're announced.

Galaxy Galaxy Watch 6 preorder deals

Galaxy Watch 6 preorder: up to $250 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free Fabric Band! Samsung is knocking up to $250 off Galaxy Watch 6 preorders when you trade-in an older device. Additionally, you'll get a free storage Fabric Band for your watch. The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in 40mm and 44mm models, whereas the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes in 43mm and 47mm sizes.

Galaxy Watch 6 preorder: up to $350 off w/ phone purchase @ Verizon

Purchase an eligible Android phone at Verizon and you'll get up to $350 off the cost of the Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Your phone must also be on a qualified 5G Unlimited plan.

Galaxy Watch 6 preorder: buy two, get $350 off @ AT&T

Treat yourself and a loved one to a new watch. New and existing AT&T customers who buy two Galaxy Watch 6 preorders will get $350 off their total price.

Galaxy Watch 6 — specs at a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Galaxy Watch 6 Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Starting price $299 $399 Sizes 44mm/40mm Super AMOLED 47mm/43mm Super AMOLED Colors Graphite, Silver (44mm), Gold (40mm) Black, Silver Dimensions 42.8 x 44.4 x 9.0 mm (44mm) / 38.8 x 40.4 x 9.0 mm (40mm) 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9 mm (47mm) / 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9 mm (43mm) Weight 33.3g (44mm) / 28.7g (40mm) 59.0g (47mm) / 52.0g (43mm) Durability 5ATM + IP68 5ATM + IP68 Battery life (rated) Up to 40 hours (Always On Display off) / Up to 30 hours (Always On Display on) Up to 40 hours (Always On Display off) / Up to 30 hours (Always On Display on) Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS Storage 16GB 16GB Compatibility Android 10 or higher Android 10 or higher

Samsungs's new smartwatches are powered by a new dual-core 1.4GHz Exynos W930 chipset. The new chipset sports a faster CPU and each device also got an increase in RAM to 2GB and storage to 16GB.

The company has also managed to trim down the overall sizes of its new smartwatches, all while increasing the size of their displays. This results in 1.3-inch and 1.5-inch Super AMOLED displays on the 40mm and 44mm versions of the Galaxy Watch 6. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic packs 1.3-inch and 1.5-inch sapphire crystal Super AMOLED displays for the 43mm and 47mm versions of the watch.

We also like that Samsung has reintroduced the rotating bezel with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which gives it a sophisticated look that can pass for business or causal wear.

Stay tuned for our forthcoming full review of Samsung's new watches. In the meantime, make sure to checkout our back to school sales guide for any upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 deals.