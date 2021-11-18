Get $200 off a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in this Black Friday deal

Phones make up a portion of this year's Black Friday deals, especially ones tied to carrier payment plans. This deal is one such example. Walmart has an offer for AT&T customers, knocking $200 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. This is definitely one of the best Black Friday phone deals.

This $200 comes over the course of a 36 month installment plan. In addition to your service plan, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes out to $22.20 per month, bringing your final cost to roughly $800 at the end of your agreement. That's a great price for a foldable phone.

In our Galaxy Z Flip 3 review, we praised the phone's compact design, beautiful displays, and stellar performance. The cover display got a big boost over the previous Galaxy Z Flip, showing you more pertinent information like notifications, media playback, a camera viewfinder (for using the rear cameras for selfies), and the weather.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (AT&T): was $999 now $799 w/ payment plan @ Walmart Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (AT&T): was $999 now $799 w/ payment plan @ Walmart

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the first truly affordable foldable, and now it's even cheaper. It has a folding screen, a bigger cover display for relevant info and powerful hardware for all of your smartphone needs.

You won't want for power with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and its top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 processor plus 8GB of RAM. It sports dual rear cameras, a 12MP main wide-angle sensor and a 12MP ultrawide. The selfie camera in the top display is 10MP. You'll want to keep a charger or external battery pack handy, because the 3,300 mAh power pack struggles to get through a day without giving you battery anxiety.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has some nifty software features to complement its folding nature. Key among those is Flex Mode, which can split supported apps between the two displays when you half fold the phone. This is great for video chat in Google Duo, splitting the camera app into the viewfinder and shutter controls, or keeping a YouTube in active view while you scroll through comments or suggested videos.

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will receive its Android 12/One UI 4 update in December. One UI 4 brings a host of new UI changes, privacy and security enhancements, and other adjustments to make your Galaxy Z Flip 3 shine.