Early Memorial Day deal knocks Apple Watch Ultra to its lowest price ever

Warmer weather is right around the corner and if you're looking to bring your workouts outdoors, Amazon has a killer deal on one of our favorite smartwatches.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch Ultra for just $701 at Amazon. That's $99 off and one of the best Apple Apple Watch deals you can get right now. (For more deals this month, check out our guide to the best Apple Watch Memorial Day sales).

Lowest price ever! The Apple Watch Ultra is a sports watch for adventure seekers. It has a huge 49-millimeter display, 60-hour battery life, and a host of outdoor sports features to make the watch feel at home on the wrist of a runner, hiker, or ironman athlete. In our Apple Watch Ultra review, we called it the best Apple Watch for anyone doing serious running, swimming, or biking. It's on sale for $779, but you get an extra $50 discount during checkout for a final pricer of $729, which is its lowest price ever.

We hope you like the yellow band, because the deal is limited to the Yellow Ocean Band only. However, it's an amazing price drop. The few times the Apple Watch Ultra has been on sale it's only hit about $729. So this is the biggest drop we've ever seen.

The Apple Watch Ultra is truly the ultimate Apple smartwatch. Yes, it's expensive, but for your money you're getting a fully-featured smartwatch with a 49mm screen, durable construction, and the longest battery life we've seen in an Apple Watch.

We reckon the Apple Watch Ultra is the best smartwatch for safety and sports. The action button on the side of the watch is a lifesaver if your hands get sweaty while you're working out, or if you're wearing gloves. It also gets you quicker access to Emergency SOS and the siren.

Deciding between Apple Watch models? Our Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch Ultra gives the full lowdown, but in short, the Apple Watch Ultra has a larger, brighter display, longer battery life, and additional sports features. The Apple Watch 8 costs a lot less, so it's better for casual users who just want an extension of their iPhone on their wrist. However, the Apple Watch Ultra is the one to buy for hikers, divers or anyone who wants to take advantage of the additional safety features.