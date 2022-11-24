Holy crap! This 65-inch LG OLED is 50% off in Black Friday TV deal

The LG C1 OLED is one of the best TVs we've ever reviewed, and it just got an incredible discount for one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen yet.

The 65" LG C1 4K OLED TV is $1,196 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, its lowest price ever. The LG C1 OLED doesn't beat the newer LG C2 OLED in terms of performance and features, but this deal means you can get an incredible big-screen OLED TV without paying a fortune. That makes this is one of the best Black Friday TV deals of the year, no question.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 65" 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,196 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) [52% off!]

The LG C1 is part of LG's 2021 lineup of OLED TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. It's currently an incredible $1,300 off courtesy of Amazon.

The LG C1 OLED ranked very high on our best TVs. And it's also one of the best gaming TVs around. While it can't beat the LG C2 OLED (check out our LG C1 OLED vs LG C2 OLED comparison for the full lowdown,) the C1 is still an amazing TV and it's hit a super-low price now that it's no longer the newest model.

In our LG C1 OLED review, we were extremely impressed by this TV's picture quality, viewing angles and consistent brightness. The color range is huge and no details are lost, so anything you watch on the LG C1 OLED will look incredible.

The LG C1 OLED also has some great gaming features. The C1 has a 120Hz refresh rate; lag time is almost non-existent; and there are four HDMI 2.1 ports. The included Game Optimizer menu will let you tweak settings to your heart's content to get the best gaming experience, from latency to HDR settings.

Audio isn't comparable to that of the best soundbars, but it's still very impressive for a TV in this price range. (We had to delve into the settings to get the most out of our TV's speakers.)

