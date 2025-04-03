Not a typo! Amazon just slashed $800 off the LG G4 OLED TV — lowest price ever

By published

The LG G4 OLED is the best OLED TV we’ve reviewed, and it just crashed to its lowest price ever at Amazon

The LG G4 OLED TV displaying colorful, abstract shapes next to a Tom&#039;s Guide branded tag that reads: &quot;Lowest Price&quot;
(Image credit: LG)

You can’t do better than the best — and this is probably the best OLED TV deal I’ve ever seen. Our favorite LG OLED TV is currently on sale for a crazy discount over at Amazon.

You can now get the LG 55” G4 4K OLED TV for $1,796 at Amazon. This is $800 off and the lowest price I’ve ever seen for the best OLED TV we’ve reviewed. Hurry and get it before it's gone!

LG 55" G4 OLED TV
LG 55" G4 OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,796 at Amazon

The LG G4, our pick for the best OLED TV you can buy in 2024, is stunning. In our LG G4 OLED review, we said it delivers a superb picture and smart interface along with four handy HDMI 2.1 ports. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs ever made.

LG 55" G4 OLED TV
LG 55" G4 OLED TV: was £1,699 now £1,168 at Amazon

In the U.K.? You can get our best OLED TV for an amazing price of £1,168 over at Amazon UK. You can get it slightly cheaper from a third-party seller, but I recommend buying from Amazon directly. Scroll down to "Other sellers on Amazon" and select the option sold and dispatched by Amazon to get this deal.

In short, the LG G4 OLED is one of the best-looking TVs. In both our technical and anecdotal tests, it excelled enough to take the top spot on our list of the best OLED TVs. If you want to enjoy all the visuals in your movies and shows to the max, the LG G4 OLED is the TV you should buy.

While many OLED TVs struggle with brightness, that’s not a problem for the LG G4. It reached a stunning peak brightness of 1,488 nits in our tests, meaning it’ll look fantastic even in rooms with ambient light. The TV also has an α11 AI Processor 4K on board that upscales lower-resolution content to 4K with panache. And we saw incredibly vibrant, accurate colors and perfect blacks that made everything from Barbie to The Batman pop off the screen.

The LG G4 OLED is also fabulous for gamers, especially thanks to its Game Optimizer mode. It has a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz (or up to 144Hz if you want to use it as a monitor for PC gaming). It even put in a very low lag time of 9.2ms with Game Optimizer Boost turned on, meaning gameplay both looks and feels incredibly smooth.

Unfortunately, this TV isn’t perfect. In terms of audio, the Sony Bravia 8 OLED has the LG G4 OLED beat. You also don’t get an ATSC 3.0 tuner for over-the-air 4K TV broadcasts or support for HDR10+.

Still, the LG G4 OLED is a top-tier TV in our books, and you definitely shouldn’t miss out on this deal. Make sure to get it before it’s gone. For more savings, check out the Lego deals I’d buy from $5 at Amazon.

Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

