Here's the OLED TV deal I'd buy in Amazon's ongoing Big Spring Sale

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is less than a week away, but in typical Amazon fashion — the retailer is offering a handful of great deals ahead of the big event. As an LG OLED TV owner, this here is my favorite deal.

Right now you can get the LG 65-inch C4 4K OLED TV for just $1,373 at Amazon. That's the cheapest price I've ever seen for the 65-inch model. It also one of the better March Madness TV sales happening this month. Multiple sizes of the TV are on sale, but the 65-incher is my pick because it's only hit this price point one or two times during Black Friday.

The LG C4 is not only one of the best OLED TVs in general, but it also holds a spot o our list of the best gaming TVs you can buy. It delivers amazing colors, contrast and brightness in just about any situation and with any kind of content. There's blistering performance through LG's A9 processor which means support for Dolby Vision and HDR10/HLG on the 120Hz panel. It's also got support for Apple AirPlay 2 and built-in Amazon Alexa.

If you're a gamer, the LG C4 can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. Here's what happened when my colleague Ryan Epps used it as a replacement for his PC monitor. If you're a console gamer, then you can take advantage of LG's Game Optimizer features which gets you down to a super low lag time of 9.2ms.

That said, in our LG C4 OLED review we mentioned that the audio quality is behind the likes of the Sony Bravia 8 OLED. There's also no ATSC 3.0 tuner for over-the-air 4K TV broadcasts or support for HDR10+. Minor gripes aside, this is an epic deal on one of the best TVs in the market right now.