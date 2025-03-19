Here's the OLED TV deal I'd buy in Amazon's ongoing Big Spring Sale

It's also one of our top gaming TVs

LG C4 OLED TV
The Amazon Big Spring Sale is less than a week away, but in typical Amazon fashion — the retailer is offering a handful of great deals ahead of the big event. As an LG OLED TV owner, this here is my favorite deal.

Right now you can get the LG 65-inch C4 4K OLED TV for just $1,373 at Amazon. That's the cheapest price I've ever seen for the 65-inch model. It also one of the better March Madness TV sales happening this month. Multiple sizes of the TV are on sale, but the 65-incher is my pick because it's only hit this price point one or two times during Black Friday.

LG 65" C4 4K OLED TV
LG 65" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,373 at Amazon

The C4 is LG's flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said the content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series.
42" for $896
48" for $996
55" for $1,196
77" for $2,196
83" for $3,296

View Deal

The LG C4 is not only one of the best OLED TVs in general, but it also holds a spot o our list of the best gaming TVs you can buy. It delivers amazing colors, contrast and brightness in just about any situation and with any kind of content. There's blistering performance through LG's A9 processor which means support for Dolby Vision and HDR10/HLG on the 120Hz panel. It's also got support for Apple AirPlay 2 and built-in Amazon Alexa.

If you're a gamer, the LG C4 can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. Here's what happened when my colleague Ryan Epps used it as a replacement for his PC monitor. If you're a console gamer, then you can take advantage of LG's Game Optimizer features which gets you down to a super low lag time of 9.2ms.

That said, in our LG C4 OLED review we mentioned that the audio quality is behind the likes of the Sony Bravia 8 OLED. There's also no ATSC 3.0 tuner for over-the-air 4K TV broadcasts or support for HDR10+. Minor gripes aside, this is an epic deal on one of the best TVs in the market right now.

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

