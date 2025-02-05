Amazon just slashed $500 off Samsung's best OLED TV — this is Black Friday cheap
Just in time for the Super Bowl
Listen up! This is a Super Bowl TV deal for the ages. Right now Samsung’s best OLED TV is on sale for an epic discount that matches its Black Friday price.
For a limited time, you can get the Samsung 55-inch S95D 4K OLED TV for $1,897 at Amazon. This is an amazing $500 off and the same price we saw on Black Friday. This deal could sell out fast, so get it while you can!
Primed with some of Samsung's best specs yet, the S95D OLED is your ticket to watching sports and entertainment with unbridled performance. Our Samsung S95D OLED review shows that this set pulls out all the stops, leveraging a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with an anti-glare coating that ensures you don't miss any of the action even in ambient-lit environments.
55-inch: was $2,397 now $1,897 @ Amazon
65-inch: was $3097 now $2,297 @ Amazon
77-inch: was $4,397 now $3,497 @ Amazon
The Samsung S95D made our list of the best OLED TVs as the best QD-OLED TV you can buy. Our Samsung S95D OLED TV review was extremely positive and now that this TV is on sale for a huge discount, it has only gotten better.
OLED TVs are king when it comes to picture quality, contrast and brightness, and the S95D is no exception. However, most OLED TVs struggle when it comes to brightly lit rooms. In this case, the S95D is the exception. The ace up its sleeve is an amazing anti-glare filter.
This makes a huge difference and means you can enjoy gorgeously vibrant colors even in rooms with lots of ambient light. So if you’re planning to watch the Super Bowl in a sunny living room, the S95D is the TV you want.
The S95D also has great audio. Its 70W 4.2.2 speaker system can fill a room with sound, deliver clear dialogue and produce a 3D soundscape with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Plus support.
And once the big game is over, the S95D is an incredible TV for video games. It has a speedy refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a super low lag time of 9.2ms.
The Samsung S95D is an incredible TV, so make sure to get it while it’s on sale! For more, stay tuned to our Super Bowl TV deals coverage, and check out the Crocs deals I’d buy from $19 in Amazon’s sale.
