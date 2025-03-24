Not a typo! LG's G4 OLED TV is $800 off right now for Amazon's spring sale

Get LG's flagship 2024 OLED at a bargain

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is filled with deals galore on all things tech and fashion. But with March Madness in full swing, you might be looking for your next big display upgrade and I think I've found the perfect pick in the sales extravaganza.

Right now, you can get the 55-inch LG G4 OLED is $1,796 on Amazon. That's a 31% slashing, bringing the flagship OLED down by $800. And it isn't alone as you can also get the 65-inch LG G4 OLED for $1,996 on Amazon. Whichever deal suits your fancy!

LG 55" G4 OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,796 at Amazon

The LG G4, our pick for the best OLED TV you can buy in 2024, is a stunning TV. In our LG G4 OLED review, we said it delivers a superb picture and smart interface along with a handy four HDMI 2.1 ports. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs ever made.

LG 65" G4 OLED TV: was $3,299 now $1,996 at Amazon

If you're looking for a bigger size, right now the 65-inch LG G4 OLED is $1,100 off. This is an amazing discount on the best OLED TV we've tested. Its impressive display features the second generation of LG's Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, which allows the G4 to get much brighter than traditional OLED displays (like the LG C4, for instance). This makes it a sensational pick for home theater enthusiasts who want an OLED but also want a bright display.

LG makes some of the best OLED TVs and its G4 OLED is evidence of its technical knowhow. In our review of the LG G4 OLED, we praised its picture quality, gaming features, and smart TV interface. After all, it's not LG's 2024 flagship OLED for nothing.

With a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports, it's built for the gamers. OLED TVs tend to be some of the best for the pastime and the G4 OLED, thanks to its 9.2 input latency, is a beacon of this promise.

It's also got incredible brightness for an OLED, pushing out 1,476 nits in a 10% window with SDR content and 1,514 nits in HDR. That's serious performance and perfect for users with living rooms drenched in ambient lighting.

It might not come equipped with an anti-glare screen like the Samsung S95D, but it handles glare mitigation more than adequately (and we even rated the G4 higher, too). You can rest assured if color is a concern, too. In our testing, the G4 not only hit 98% of the Rec.709 gamut but also 97% of the UHDA-P3 gamut, making it an all-rounder for life-like visuals in both standard and HDR content.

You might want to consider pairing the G4 OLED with one of the best soundbars just to ensure you get adequate audio, but it's 60W speaker system is fair for most users. It's punchy enough in particular scenarios and, especially if you're getting this mostly for sports, it gets the job done.

But maybe the LG G4 OLED just isn't quite up to par for your needs. Check out our ongoing Amazon Big Spring Sale live blog for even more savings across the board as the week of major deals keeps on giving.

Ryan Epps
Ryan Epps
Ryan Epps is a Staff Writer under the TV/AV section at Tom's Guide focusing on TVs and projectors. 

