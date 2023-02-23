Dell XPS 13 sliced $100 off courtesy of hidden laptop deal

If you’re on the lookout for one of the best laptop deals, then we’ve just spotted a discount that is certainly worth shouting about on the excellent Dell XPS 13.

Right now, the Dell XPS 13 is on sale for $979 at Dell (opens in new tab). That’s $120 off its full retail price of $1,099, and one of the best deals we’ve spotted on this laptop so far this year. In order to get the full discount you will need to use coupon code XPSDB02 at checkout.

The XPS 13 laptop has been sliced $120 off in this excellent Dell deal. This is one of our favorite overall laptops, and at this price, it's an even easier recommendation. It packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a stunning 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display. You'll need to use discount code XPSDB02 in order to get the full saving.

We're huge fans of the Dell XPS 13 at Tom's Guide. In fact, it even enjoyed a lengthy spell at the summit of our best laptop ranking. And while it's since been surpassed by its predecessor — Dell XPS 15 OLED — as well as the latest MacBook Air M2, the Dell XPS 13 remains an impressive machine in its own right.

This configuration comes packing a powerful Intel 12th Gen Core i7 processor alongside integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. Plus, the laptop is powered by 16GB of RAM and there's a 512GB SSD for storage. The laptop also sports a truly gorgeous 13.4-inch FHD InfinityEdge display that looks stunning from every angle. It boasts a comfy keyboard, excellent speakers and an impressive 11 hours of battery life on a single charge — that should get you through the working day and then some.

