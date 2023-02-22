Forget the Galaxy Book 3 — our favorite budget Samsung laptop is only $449 right now

Samsung's new Galaxy Book 3 laptops are officially out. Priced from $1,299, they're far from cheap. If you're looking for a 2-in-1 that's just as stylish, yet provides enough muscle for everyday chores, our favorite budget laptop is now on sale.

Currently, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 on sale for $449 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $100 off and one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $549 now $449 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is the best budget laptop you can buy. It's packs a QLED display, which makes the panel bright and vibrant enough for just about any use. You also get a 13.3-inch QLED 1080p LCD, Celeron 5205U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you need more power, this upgraded configuration sports the same features but adds a Core i3-10110U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. It's now $150 off.

In our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 review, we dubbed Samsung's laptop as one of the best Chromebooks you can buy. The base config on sale sports a 13.3-inch QLED 1080p LCD, Celeron 5205U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. That's fine for everyday internet-based tasks, but if you want slightly more power an upgraded model includes a Core i3-10110U, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a budget laptop that doesn't feel like one. It has a stylish ultraportable design, sharp QLED touchscreen, and solid 8-hour battery life. Plus, its Core i3 configuration provides a ton of speed for Chrome OS.

Although the keyboard is flat and we wish its keys had a bit more travel, we think most users will be able to adjust to Samsung's keyboard within a few days. Likewise, the touchpad is on the small side for our large hands, but we had no trouble tapping and scrolling through an entire workday.

Meanwhile, the Core i3 CPU provided ample horsepower for multiple tasks. Our machine didn't stutter or slow down once, even with 20+ tabs open in Chrome and multiple HD videos streaming simultaneously on YouTube.

Make sure to check out our guide to our favorite Best Buy deals of the moment and Best Buy coupon codes.