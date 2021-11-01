Black Friday deal: The phone with the longest battery life is only $169 right now

The season of Black Friday deals is here, and Motorola is kicking off the phone side of things strong. Right now you can get the already affordable Moto G Power (2021) for $169 at Motorola for the 32GB version or $179 for the 64GB one.

That's a lot of phone for the money, especially since the Moto G Power tops our list of the best phone battery life, beating out other top-end flagships. While the Moto isn't the most powerful thing around, it does all of the basic phone tasks while potentially going for days on end. And now you can take an extra $30 off.

This is one of the best phone deals we've seen yet for Black Friday. The Moto G Power (2021) lasts a really long time on a charge, better than any other phone we've tested. The 64GB model is just $10 more. View Deal

In our Moto G Power (2021) review, we praised the phone's battery life, useful software gestures and appealing design. While it lacks the horsepower for intensive activities like gaming, it gets the job done. If we had to complain, we'd say the display could be better and Motorola's update policy is short. The Moto G Power will see only one Android platform update.

But when you're dropping $169 or $179 on a phone, you know you have to make some compromises. If you need a reliable handset that'll get you through the day and then some, this is one to consider if you're on a tight budget. After all, you may just need your smartphone to make calls and check emails.

We've barely started in on Black Friday season, and Motorola usually comes out swinging. But be sure to check out our best Black Friday phone deals page to stay up-to-date on all of the best offers. If you have more flexibility in your budget, you'll find a lot of additional options with more added all the time.