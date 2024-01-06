Best Target weekend deals right now —my top 7 deals on headphones, Apple and more

It's the first weekend of 2024, and Target is celebrating with a weekend stuff to the brim with deals. Like a lot of major retailers, Target is offering dozens of January sales sitewide. And this Saturday and Sunday, we're seeing steep discounts on some of our favorite headphones, Apple products, appliances, and more.

These savings make it the perfect time to score the gift you actually wanted for a steal or make use of any gift cards you might have received over the holidays. Having said that, not every Target deal deserves your attention. So we're rounding up the best Target sales you can shop right now on the best headphones, Apple smartwatches, kitchen appliances, PS5 games and more. Remember, Target has a habit of making some of its best deals exclusive to Target Circle members (you can sign up for free at Target.com).

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $349 @ Target

One of the best smartwatches you can buy, the new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said this Editor's Choice watch saw significant performance upgrades compared to the last generation.

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $229 @ Target

Stylish and comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer exceptional noise cancelation, along with excellent sound quality packaged inside a great-looking set of headphones. While not the lowest price we've ever seen, this $100 saving makes these headphones a great option if you're looking to quieten the noise around you for less. Make sure you snap them up before the offer ends.

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C case: was $249 now $189 @ Target

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. Note that this deal is on the new model with USB-C charging.

Price check: $189 @ Amazon

PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer (8 qt): was $129 now $79 @ Target

If you have a large household or enjoy hosting gatherings in the new year, this 8-quart, digital air fryer from PowerXL is a must-have. This also comes with a one-touch display that's easy to use and a built-in food dehydrator. What's more, all removable parts are dishwasher safe. This is ideal for family feasts, and a great discount.

Costway 1500W Electric Oil Filled Space Heater: was $299 now $75 @ Target

Save big and banish the chills this winter season with this energy-efficient space heater from Costway. It packs 7 oil-filled thermal slots, 3 adjustable heat settings (600w, 900w,1500w), and an adjustable thermostat that makes it easy to heat up medium to large rooms. Plus it's on wheels, which means it's a snap to roll out of sight once the weather warms up.