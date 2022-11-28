Beats Cyber Monday Deals 2022 — lowest prices ever now

Beats made a name for itself by selling cutting-edge earbuds with wild bass response, as well as over-ear headphones worn by the biggest names in sports. Sadly, however, this means that Beats earbuds and headphones can be pretty expensive.

The good news is that for a few days between Black Friday and Cyber Monday – as well as for a few days afterwards – the prices of Beats headphones drop dramatically. In some cases, these are the lowest prices we've ever seen.

That's certainly been the case this week, as we've seen the lowest prices yet for the Beats Solo 3, Beats Studio Buds and Beats Fit Pro. If you've been waiting to find the right deal, now's a good a time as any to grab a pair.

Best Beats deals for Cyber Monday Week

(opens in new tab) Beats Solo 3: was $349 now $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

$200 off! Alongside Beats' signature bass-forward sound, the Solo 3 are best known for offering up to two whole days of battery life on a full charge. These may not offer sound quality to rival the best on-ear headphones, but they sport a premium look that makes a real statement. All color options are currently available at this price.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was $349 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Over 50% off! The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. They're currently on sale at their lowest price ever. Only the Shadow Grey model is still $149.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)Amazon has slashed $60 off the Beats Studio Buds in multiple colorways, including black, white and red. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for these wireless earbuds, making now a very good time to buy.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro was $199 now $159 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

Picture most of the AirPods Pro’s features packaged in the Beats Studio Buds (opens in new tab) design, but with integrated wingtips, and you get the phenomenal Fit Pro. These sporty in-ear buds offer effective active noise cancellation and even better sound. They also offer up to 6 hours playback time from a single charge, and are sweat- and water-resistant to IPX4.

(opens in new tab) Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)The Powerbeats Pro (opens in new tab) are Apple's first pair of completely wireless fitness earbuds. That means you get a seamless setup, just like with AirPods. You also get killer battery life. The earbuds themselves get 9 hours of playback and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these can't be beat — although they're great for Android, too.

