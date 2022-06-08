Anker's budget earbuds are 50% off ahead of Father's Day

There are plenty of Fathers Day gifts to choose from this month. However, if you're shopping on a tight budget, deal site Meh.com is taking 50% off a popular pair of budget headphones.

Right now you can get the Anker Soundcore Life Note True Wireless Earbuds on sale for just $25 at Meh (opens in new tab). That's $25 off and the best price we've seen for these budget buds. By comparison, Best Buy has them for $50 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Soundcore Life Note True Wireless Earbuds: was $50 now $25 @ Meh (opens in new tab)

Anker makes some of the best affordable wireless buds around. Despite the clunky name, the Soundcore Life Note True Earbuds live up to their pedigree. They feature a built-in mic, up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge (40 hours with rechargeable case), and IPX5-rated construction to protect against water and sweat damage. They're on sale for just $25. By comparison, Best Buy has them for $50 (opens in new tab).

Anker's Soundcore earbuds are among the best cheap wireless earbuds on the market. While we haven't reviewed this particular model, they have received an overall positive rating from users at Best Buy getting a 4.3/5 rating from 386 users.

The Soundcore Life Note True Earbuds are shaped similarly to the AirPods Pro. They feature a built-in mic for hands-free calling, IPX5-rated construction to protect against water/sweat damage, and up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge. (You'll get up to 40 hours with the rechargeable case).

Still not sure what to get dad for Father's Day? Make sure to check out our guide to the best headphone deals for more discounted headphones and earbuds.