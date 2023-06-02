Amazon just slashed $200 off this 75-inch Fire QLED TV — lowest price ever

If you're in love with Amazon's smart ecosystem, I've spotted the perfect TV deal for you. The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is an awesome TV that comes packed with lots of useful smart features.

The Amazon 75-inch Omni QLED 4K Fire TV is $899 at Amazon right now. It's the lowest price I've ever seen for this model after a $200 discount.

Amazon 75" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for $899. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Check out our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review and you'll see why we're fans of this TV here at Tom's Guide.

With support for HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Adaptive, and Dolby Vision IQ, the Fire TV Omni QLED delivered great all-around picture quality. We saw 425.9 nits of brightness for HDR content, with strong color reproduction.

This is all good, of course, but the Fire TV Omni QLED stands out for its smart features. Alexa can be used to fully control this TV, and you can also use the TV to control your other smart home devices. You get full use of all the best Alexa skills here, so it's like having an Alexa smart speaker and a TV in one.

Plus, this TV can also be used as an ambient smart display. Sensors in the TV can determine when you enter or leave the room, automatically activating or turning off accordingly. You can use the smart display to display the time, weather, and you can even leave messages for other family members. Or, you can use this TV like Samsung's The Frame, and display a revolving collection of digital artwork.

If you want a TV that does a little extra, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is a great choice. I highly recommend picking it up now that it's fallen to this price. Or, for more options, check out our TV deals coverage.