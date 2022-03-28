Hurry! iPad Air 4 just hit lowest price ever on Amazon

Now that the iPad Air 5 has been released, it's the perfect time to score deals on the previous model. After all, the iPad Air 4 was our pick for the best iPad until the iPad Air 5 hit the scene.

For a limited time only, you can grab the iPad Air 4 (64GB) for just $469 on Amazon. At $130 off, this is the lowest price we've seen for this excellent tablet. Amazon shows the current price as $505, with an additional $35 being taken off at checkout. If you want more storage, the 256GB model is also on sale for $150 off. This is one of the best iPad deals we've seen in a while, so hurry and snap one up while you can.

While it can't beat the new M1 chip in the iPad Air 5, the iPad Air 4 still performs extremely well. It has a 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display, 64GB of storage capacity (or 256GB if you opt for a pricier option) and powerful A14 Bionic chip. This is impressive considering the tablet weighs just one pound.

The iPad Air 4 could even be an easy replacement for a laptop in your life. If you add the Apple Pencil and the Apple Magic Keyboard, the tablet becomes an amazing productivity device. You'll also get a stellar 10 hours of battery life, which is enough to get you through your day without needing to grab a charger.

While it's a shame this tablet doesn't have Face ID or a headphone jack, the lack of these features isn't a deal breaker. The inclusion of a USB-C port and an excellent webcam are more than enough to make up for these omissions.

